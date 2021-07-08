Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Someone being vaccinated
Photograph: Unsplash

The federal government is sending 300,000 more vaccine doses to Western Sydney

But people under 40 still won't be eligible for a Pfizer jab

By
Maxim Boon
Advertising

At the urging of NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian, prime minister Scott Morrison has diverted 300,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine to the Western Sydney LGAs where the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant is highest. Some 150,000 doses will be the Pfizer vaccine, recommended for people aged under 60, and 150,000 doses will be the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is recommended for people aged 60 and older. Despite the increase in doses, people aged under 40 still won’t qualify for the Pfizer vaccine, although they can opt to have the AstraZeneca once they have consulted a GP. AstraZeneca has been associated with extremely rare instances (approximately 6 cases per one million doses) of blood clots in younger people.

Greater Sydney is coming to the end of the second week of a three-week lockdown, which is due to end on July 16. However, this date for lifting lockdown measures looks increasingly unrealistic. Berejiklian has said repeatedly that restrictions of some sort will be necessary in NSW until a significant proportion of the population are vaccinated and the prime minister said that the evidence suggested that the situation in NSW would go longer than the recent lockdown in Victoria.

Morrison pledged to have the additional does at vaccination points by July 12, adding that the diverted doses would not come at the expense of other states and territories. The vaccine rollout has been widely criticised for being too slow, leaving the country vulnerable to outbreaks like the one currently spreading across Greater Sydney. Morrison defended the federal government’s vaccination program, saying that every Australian who wants a vaccine will have access to the jab by the end of the year.

Unsure what the current lockdown rules are? Check out our handy explainer.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.