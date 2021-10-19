The Grounds has announced an opening date for two new South Eveleigh venues

Sydney all-rounder, the Grounds doesn't do things in halves, and its new coffee roastery and event space opening in South Eveleigh is no exception. Best known for its greenery-adorned, multi-functional café and function spaces in Alexandria, covering everything from salad bars to petting zoos, the team behind the Grounds has quietly been working on a brand new venture and honestly, it's pretty magical. The event space combines modern industrial architecture and French chateau styling to create what will, presumably, be the wedding venue of the decade, making use of the towering converted locomotive workshop that can host a casual gathering of 200 of your closest friends.

The South Eveleigh Grounds will also play host to a coffee roastery where patrons can get a behind-the-scenes tour, participate in coffee training sessions, and of course, grab some beans for the road.

Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, the menu will take inspiration from the canteens of the former railway workshops with all the trimmings we've come to expect from the café conglomerate. Polished finishings like industrial chandeliers under soaring ceilings and exposed steel rafters will be softened with the Grounds trademark plants and greenery in this exciting new addition to an already thriving precinct. After years as an industrial area and office space, South Eveleigh has been given new life in recent years with the conversion of its versatile warehouses and workshops to host art installations, festivals, and now a buzzing new food district including much-lauded no-waste bar Re-.

