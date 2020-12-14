A sustainable, no-waste cocktail bar is set to open in the new Eveleigh precinct in 2021

We got a little taster of the Willy Wonka antics up Matt Whiley's sleeve when he helmed the Scout offshoot above the Dolphin Hotel, where he served house-made fruit wines and a cocktail that tasted like avocado on toast. Now he is once again joining forces with Maurice Terzini (Icebergs Dining Room & Bar; The Dolphin) to open RE-, a no-waste cocktail bar in the new hospo precinct in Eveleigh.

It's not just the drinks that will be sustainable; everything in the bar will be recycled, reused, or repurposed, from the glasses to the packaging of stock to furniture. Tables and the bar are made from Re-Plas recycled bottles and tupperware. The stairs are made from recycled plastic bags. The banquettes are clothed in pineapple-leaf fibre, and the light fittings and wine coolers are made from new age mycelium fungus material. Any way you slice it, a drink here is a little win for mother nature.

The plan is for a menu of eight to ten cocktails, including highballs and spritzes, all made using diverted and reclaimed produce. The same goes for the snack menu. But anyone who went to his moody cocktail bar in Surry Hills knows, humble beginnings don't stay that way under Whiley's reign. His drinks are the very definition of 'started from the bottom now we're here...' and given five million tonnes of food ends up in landfil annually, that's a lot of potential deliciousness being cast aside when it could be harnessed for good, and boozy, times.