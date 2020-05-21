The historic Bondi Pavilion is getting a total makeover

It's time. After a decade of back and forth on its future, works on the Bondi Pavilion are expected to start in June. Plans to refurbish the historic art deco behemoth on Sydney's most iconic beach were given the go-ahead on December 19, 2019. Now, with the lifting of a green ban, the Waverley Council will be able to start putting them in motion.

The Bondi Pavilion has been an important community structure for many years. It currently houses yoga classes, pottery lessons, dance workouts and acts as a space for art showings and community meetings. In years past, the Pavilion faced an uncertain future, with debate centring around whether its restoration would allow developers to repurpose it for commercial use. Ultimately, fierce campaigning by community advocates has allowed the building to remain in the public's hands.

The Pavilion's remodel, according to the Waverley Council, will preserve the community gathering function of the Pavilion, and "integrate the outdoor and indoor spaces, connecting the beautiful Bondi Beach to the parklands and Campbell Parade, whilst celebrating the rich history.." of the Pavilion. Chief among the upgrades will be a new, cultural space called the Bondi Story Room, which will celebrate Bondi's beach culture and the area's Indigenous history, as well as the addition of a larger pottery studio with a second kiln. The overhaul will also include replacing the current roof tiles to the original cordova pattern in terracotta, a new tourist office, and expansive overall refurbishments to the spaces inside the Pavilion.

Architects Tonkin Zulaikha Greer are the minds behind the new space, which aims to harmonise the building with its unique coastal vantage point, while continuing to serve the community as it has done for so many years.

