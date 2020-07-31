The Inner West is getting a brand new pool and aquatic centre

In excellent news for water babies who live slightly further from the beach than Sydney's most easterly dwellers, the Inner West is getting a brand spanking new aquatic hub. It'll feature a 50-metre outdoor lap pool – that's Olympic-sized for you hopefuls – with an accessible ramp and divider, a children's leisure pool, a sauna, steam room, and spa, as well as a new gym and café.

The original centre on the site in Ashfield closed its doors in 2018, after 55 years of serving the area's residents and visitors with splashy recreation. The new $440 million project to revamp the space is expected to be complete in the Spring of 2020.

You can read more about it on the Council's website – and watch some cool time-lapses of the project's construction, too.





