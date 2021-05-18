The Ivy is relaunching as a pumping 'super club' with Sunday parties, DJ sets and more

It's a new era for the club you know and love

After a couple of weeks of shutdown, Sydney's dancefloors and nightclubs have the green light to open again, and it's serendipitously timed with the announcement of a new era for Merivale's pumping, late-night block on George Street – the crown jewel of which is, of course, the Ivy.

Long-known as a hub for after-dark antics, the Ivy is upping its own ante by transforming from a mere nightspot into a bone fide 'super club', with a rotating schedule of parties and DJ nights – so you can find convenient nighttime shenanigans on the reg.

It's teaming up with party-starters Lost Paradise for Lost Sundays, a weekly party taking place every Sunday from May 30. On Saturdays, swing by for the unashamedly gay and ultra-inclusive Poof Doof – the Ivy has teased that you can expect to spot some RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under alumni at the series, including Coco Jumbo, Jojo Zaho and Courtney Act. Meanwhile, on the poolside rooftop, glittering party series Boogie is back for disco and good vibes.