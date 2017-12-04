The latest Sydney food truck is making deep-fried ice cream

Prepare to crank the nostalgia tanks because Sydney has gained a new food truck and it's serving the physics-defying dessert of your childhood – deep-fried ice cream.

Dylan Duong and Chris Duong (no relation) decided to give the Chinese restaurant dessert a facelift with their truck, Duo Duo Ice Cream. They make their ice cream in-house and they're expanding the brief well beyond the classic vanilla with caramel sauce. There are two flavours to choose from: pandan coconut ice cream in a panko coconut crumb with a salted coconut sauce, and salted caramel popcorn ice cream in a straight panko biscuit shell with a butterscotch sauce.

The truck launched on Saturday night at the Paddy's Night Market and they sold 300 crunchy-fried scoops of ice cream in three hours – clearly people are into the idea.

In addition to the Paddy's Night Markets, the Duo Duo Ice Cream truck will be piggy-backing onto local burgers trucks to provide a dessert option. Head to Baby Rey's in Dulwich Hill on December 9, or their Bankstown location on December 15 to cap off your burger dinner with an icy cold, fried dessert for $9 a pop. They will also be the sweet treat provider at the last Paddy's Night Market of the year on Saturday December 23, joining Chur Burger, Hard Style and Dirty Bird Kitchen on snack duty.

Photograph: supplied

Duo Duo Ice Cream will be operating alongside Baby Rey's on Sat 9 Dec at 473 New Canterbury Rd, Dulwich Hill from 6.30-11pm, and at Baby Rey's Bankstown at 345 Hume Hwy, Bankstown from 6.30-11pm.

