Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
The L2 Light Rail on George Street
Photograph: Creative Commons

The light rail is returning to the Inner West this weekend, sort of

After cracks were found in all 12 light rail tracks, the months long hiatus will come to an end

Elizabeth McDonald
Written by
Elizabeth McDonald
Advertising

Following the alarming finding of cracks in all 12 Sydney light rail tracks back in October 2021, service will finally resume from the Inner West to Central Grand Concourse this weekend.

On Saturday, February 12, the LI Dulwich Hill line will run between Dulwich Hill and Central Grand Concourse (using the Randwick and Kingsgrove service trams from the eastern suburbs and CBD line) every 15 minutes, from 6am-11pm every day except Friday, when it will run until midnight. 

The bus route from Central to the Star will continue to run every 15 minutes Monday to Friday during the morning (7-9am) and the evening peak (3-7pm). The 3L1 Lilyfield to Central via Glebe and the Star, as well as the 4L1 Dulwich Hill to the Star via Anzac Bridge and return will continue with bus replacement services. 

Modifications to the tracks as well as a changed speed limit will be in place, with drivers having undergone training to drive the new trams. Final testing is expected to be completed by weeks end. 

Need some inspiration for your exciting trip to town? Check out the best things to do in Sydney this weekend here.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.