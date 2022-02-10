The light rail is returning to the Inner West this weekend, sort of

After cracks were found in all 12 light rail tracks, the months long hiatus will come to an end

Following the alarming finding of cracks in all 12 Sydney light rail tracks back in October 2021, service will finally resume from the Inner West to Central Grand Concourse this weekend.

On Saturday, February 12, the LI Dulwich Hill line will run between Dulwich Hill and Central Grand Concourse (using the Randwick and Kingsgrove service trams from the eastern suburbs and CBD line) every 15 minutes, from 6am-11pm every day except Friday, when it will run until midnight.

The bus route from Central to the Star will continue to run every 15 minutes Monday to Friday during the morning (7-9am) and the evening peak (3-7pm). The 3L1 Lilyfield to Central via Glebe and the Star, as well as the 4L1 Dulwich Hill to the Star via Anzac Bridge and return will continue with bus replacement services.

Modifications to the tracks as well as a changed speed limit will be in place, with drivers having undergone training to drive the new trams. Final testing is expected to be completed by weeks end.

