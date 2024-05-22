Residents of the Goulburn and nearby were woken by “an explosion”

Residents of the NSW town of Goulburn (you may know it as home to the Big Merino) were woken this morning by a 3.9-magnitude earthquake, with residents describing the quake as like “an explosion”.

According to Geoscience Australia, the earthquake occurred just as people were rising this morning (Thursday, May 23) – at 6.41am, with a magnitude of 3.9 and a depth of 1km.

The epicentre of the earthquake was found to be in the small village of Taralga, around 45 kilometres north of Goulburn – and though that seems relatively far away, the effects were very much felt in the neighbouring town.

Currently, there are 420 reports to Geoscience Australia from people who felt the quake, with one resident telling Ben Fordham on 2GB the earthquake felt like “a rumble like a big train ... the walls shook, the floor shook in the shower.”

Photograph: Supplied | Destination NSW

At this point, no major injuries or damage to building has been reported, but residents are being advised to stay alert today because of potential aftershocks.

You can learn more and keep any eye out for additional earthquake reports over here.

