Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Goulburn
Photograph: Supplied | Destination NSW

The lowdown on the 3.9-magnitude earthquake that shook the NSW town of Goulburn this morning

Residents of the Goulburn and nearby were woken by “an explosion”

Winnie Stubbs
Written by
Winnie Stubbs
Advertising

Residents of the NSW town of Goulburn (you may know it as home to the Big Merino) were woken this morning by a 3.9-magnitude earthquake, with residents describing the quake as like “an explosion”.

According to Geoscience Australia, the earthquake occurred just as people were rising this morning (Thursday, May 23) – at 6.41am, with a magnitude of 3.9 and a depth of 1km.

The epicentre of the earthquake was found to be in the small village of Taralga, around 45 kilometres north of Goulburn – and though that seems relatively far away, the effects were very much felt in the neighbouring town.

Currently, there are 420 reports to Geoscience Australia from people who felt the quake, with one resident telling Ben Fordham on 2GB the earthquake felt like “a rumble like a big train ... the walls shook, the floor shook in the shower.”

Goulburn
Photograph: Supplied | Destination NSW

At this point, no major injuries or damage to building has been reported, but residents are being advised to stay alert today because of potential aftershocks.

You can learn more and keep any eye out for additional earthquake reports over here.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, travel inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED:

Here’s how Sydney ranked on Oxford Economics’ inaugural Global Cities Index.

These 19 NSW towns are battling for top spot in the prestigious tourism awards.

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.