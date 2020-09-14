The Northern Territory is planning to open up to Sydneysiders next month

In excellent news for the intrepid adventurers among us, the Northern Territory is soon to remove the mandatory quarantine requirement for Sydneysiders from next month.

Currently, all visitors form the Greater Sydney area must remain in hotel quarantine for two weeks – but NT chief minister Michael Gunner is looking towards removing Sydney's designation as a 'hotspot' from Friday, October 9.

The Territory has passed a milestone of 30 days since its last active virus case. As long as Sydney's community transmission stays under control, Gunner indicated that Sydneysiders would be able to freely travel to the Top End. He did not give any indication on when Victorians will be allowed into the Territory.



With its surreal landscapes, pristine natural parks like Kakadu and Uluru-Kata Tjuta, as well as the culturally dense cities of Alice Springs and Darwin, the NT has been a popular tourist destination for visitors from around the country – and now, Sydneysiders too will be able to dream of their next Territory adventure.

Share the story