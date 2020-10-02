The Northern Territory tourist board wants to help pay for your next holiday

It could save you 20 per cent off your next trip up the Top End

There have been some promising rumblings recently that overseas travel might be possible for Australians within the next few months. However, if you’re in need of a more immediate getaway, holidaying in Australia is the go. With their borders set to open in the coming weeks, the popular tourist destinations in South Australia and Queensland are likely in your sights, but don't overlook the Northern Territory. Because the Top End really wants you to visit, and it’s willing to pony up the cash to make that happen.

In what is being described as the state’s most ambitious tourism drive ever, the Northern Territory has announced a $5 million incentive scheme to help cover the cost of visiting. Valid for stays between October 1 until March 31 next year, Tourism NT's summer sale will discount a very generous $200 for every $1,000 spent, cutting the cost of a holiday by 20 per cent.

Certain summer packages booked via the campaign even offer a further $1,000 discount to help cover the cost of flights, tours and vehicle hire. Best of all, visitors to the state from NSW are not expected to quarantine upon arrival, so you can get on with your holiday the second you land.

Check out the Tourism NT website for more details on its discount campaign.

