The NSW government has finally lined up priority vaccinations for hospo workers

So-called ‘Super Sundays’ have previously been created to provide vaccination appointments for emergency services personnel, supermarket workers and frontline medical staff. However, one professional demographic that has also been working in high-risk public settings had been left out of these priority access campaigns – hospitality workers.

However, the NSW government has now finally agreed to fast-track the hospo workforce with its very own Super Sunday vaccination drive, on October 10. Club workers, restaurant workers and hotel workers will be able to book in for a Pfizer jab at one of 11 vaccination hubs around Sydney. Full details on how to book an appointment can be found on the NSW Health website.

The timing is particularly significant as businesses across NSW are preparing to reopen for vaccinated customers from October 11. Under the latest guidelines, authorised workers will only be allowed to work if they are fully vaccinated.

Michael Rodrigues, the state's 24-hour economy commissioner (aka the night mayor), welcomed the government’s decision to offer priority vaccinations for the hospo industry. "Reopening after an extended lockdown will bring many challenges for operators in the tourism and hospitality sector, chief amongst them finding vaccinated staff," he said. "I'm very grateful to my colleagues at NSW Health for putting on a Super Sunday for hospitality at this critical juncture, helping to get jabs into arms for the hospos across NSW who are itching to get back to work."

NSW's reopening plans were recently changed by the new state premier Dominic Perrottet. Here's everything you need to know about the latest strategy for leaving lockdowns for good.