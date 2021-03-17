The NSW government is giving away thousands of free trees

Looking to make your surrounds a little leafier? As part of its mission to plant one million trees by 2022, the NSW government is giving away free trees to the city's residents – 13,500 in fact.



Stocks have currently been exhausted for March – but never fear, because come April 1, another batch of free trees will be available. And the only eligibility criteria? That you have an address in one of Greater Sydney's 33 local government areas.

Between March and May of this year, the government has chosen to partner with IndigiGrow, an Aboriginal-owned, run and staffed not-for-profit in La Perouse which will be giving out trees for pick up from La Perouse Public School. Future tree planting partners will be announced later in the year.



Check back in at 9am on April 1 to see how many trees are being released, and when you can pick yours up. Each month will see a different quantity and selection of tree varietals available.