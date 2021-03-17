The pop-up plant sale is back with a maze-like, jungle experience

Calling all leaf lovers, it’s time to make a few new fronds. Roving plant warehouse Jungle Collective is once again bringing its botanical buddies to Sydney for a huge indoor plant party on March 27-28, on Bourke Rd in Alexandria.

While Jungle Collective have staged many plant sales in Sydney in the past, this will be an event unlike most of its previous pop-ups. To ensure the safety of its punters, the store has been conceived as a ‘jungle maze’, with plant-seekers entering at one end and exiting at the other, no turning back. So, if you spot the foliage of your dreams, be sure to grab it before it (literally) passes you by.

There will be a huge range of plants on offer, with a particular emphasis on leafy and tropical species, from hardy tried and true varieties for budding beginners to rare and exotic flora for more experienced gardeners, as well as designer pots, good tunes and consultation sessions with an on-site horticulturalist. The organisers are also happy to cater to special requests where possible, so if there’s a particular plant you’re keen to add to your collection, let them know and they’ll do their best to source it.

It's free to enter the sale for a timed, 30-minute session but you'll need to secure a time slot. Hot tip from us: if you've got your heart set on a specific variety, make sure to book in for an early one.