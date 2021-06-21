The NSW government is giving Sydneysiders a free $100 to spend on a Friday night out

Despite once being the authority responsible for turning Sydney into the town from Footloose during the lockout era, the NSW government is now extremely keen to get you on the beers. Hot on the heels of its Dine and Discover program, which was recently extended until the end of July, the state government is now offering a whopping 500,000 NSW residents the chance to bag another $100 to spend on food and entertainment. The catch (and it’s not much of one in our humble, CBD-loving opinion): you must spend your watermelon on a Friday night and only in the 2000 postcode. Like Dine and Discover, recipients will receive four $25 vouchers, although unlike D’n’D, you’ll now have the option to use all four of your vouchers simultaneously if you want.

These limiting factors are aiming to coax people back into the inner city, especially during their leisure time. Friday-focused stimulus schemes are not an original concept; both Melbourne and Brisbane have similar weekend-hooked strategies to encourage more people to visit CBD venues. Announced by NSW treasurer Dominic Perrottet on June 18, the NSW plan is part of a new phase of economic recovery efforts, to “ensure the Sydney CBD doesn’t just survive but thrive”.

They are aptly named TGIF vouchers, and the plan is due to roll out over the summer, when Sydneysiders are more inclined to head out into the city. Much like the Dine and Discover vouchers, the TGIF dollars will be accessible via the Service NSW app, and all of the same eligibility criteria will apply. Specific dates are yet to be announced.

