Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Punters at Frankies
Photograph: Anna Kucera

The NSW government is giving Sydneysiders a free $100 to spend on a Friday night out

The catch? You'll have to spend your free money in the CBD

By
Maxim Boon
Advertising

Despite once being the authority responsible for turning Sydney into the town from Footloose during the lockout era, the NSW government is now extremely keen to get you on the beers. Hot on the heels of its Dine and Discover program, which was recently extended until the end of July, the state government is now offering a whopping 500,000 NSW residents the chance to bag another $100 to spend on food and entertainment. The catch (and it’s not much of one in our humble, CBD-loving opinion): you must spend your watermelon on a Friday night and only in the 2000 postcode. Like Dine and Discover, recipients will receive four $25 vouchers, although unlike D’n’D, you’ll now have the option to use all four of your vouchers simultaneously if you want.

These limiting factors are aiming to coax people back into the inner city, especially during their leisure time. Friday-focused stimulus schemes are not an original concept; both Melbourne and Brisbane have similar weekend-hooked strategies to encourage more people to visit CBD venues. Announced by NSW treasurer Dominic Perrottet on June 18, the NSW plan is part of a new phase of economic recovery efforts, to “ensure the Sydney CBD doesn’t just survive but thrive”.

They are aptly named TGIF vouchers, and the plan is due to roll out over the summer, when Sydneysiders are more inclined to head out into the city. Much like the Dine and Discover vouchers, the TGIF dollars will be accessible via the Service NSW app, and all of the same eligibility criteria will apply. Specific dates are yet to be announced. 

Wondering how to access your Dine and Discover vouchers? Check out our handy explainer.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.