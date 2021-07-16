The Old Fitz in Woolloomooloo is transforming into a Spanish-style bodega for lockdown

The Old Fitz aka Bar Bodega Fitz will be serving up a Spanish-style menu to the soundtrack of a flamenco guitar

Following on from the success of their three day pop up, the team behind Bar Bodega Fitz (the Old Fitz for you gringos) have announced that their Spanish inspired tapas menu will be extended for the duration of lockdown.

Head chef Anna Ugarte-Carral is going all out with the flavours of a Galician summer with a rotating and evolving selection of tapas like salt cod fritters with sherry vinegar mayonnaise, charred octopus and pickled chilli, garlic prawns a la plancha and pork neck with mojo verde, plus a bunch more you can check out here.

Ugarte-Carral says, “...we figured we should do something to cheer everyone up a little bit. We usually toy with Spanish flavours and ideas on our menu, but thought we may as well go all out for a good time, not a long time and hopefully put a smile on everyone's faces in the process.”

It’s not just awesome tapas on the menu, though – the team will also be slinging pre-mixed cocktails, bottles of Spanish wine and icy cold cidres.

Bar Bodega Fitz will be available to take away or by delivery, click here to get your hands on a little piece of Spain at home.

