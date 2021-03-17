Sydney
Timeout

People sitting at Opera Kitchen
Photograph: Supplied/Opera Kitchen

The Opera Kitchen is becoming a market food hall with a pasta bar and Italian bakery

Go for fresh cannoli, Single O coffee and Japanese-inspired eats all day

By
Divya Venkataraman
The Opera Kitchen, situated at Sydney's most iconic harbourside location, is about to transform into a market hall catering to all your post-show and pre-work whims and fancies.  

From Wednesday, March 24, you'll be able to duck under the sails from 7.30am for breakfast at the Italian bakery: pick from focaccias, paninis and even a ricotta Nutella cheesecake with a cup of Single O coffee to round out the morning. The pasta bar, open for lunch until late, will serve plates of burrata, arancini and charcuterie with aperitivos, as well as larger dishes like prawn and chilli spaghetti, rigatoni with veal ragu and a light, fresh panzanella salad. Next door, a Japanese-inspired kitchen will be wheeling out all your favourites, including sashimi poke bowls, tonkatsu ramen with braised pork and pork katsu sandwiches efilled with cabbage, Kewpie mayo and served with renkon chips.

Solotel, the venue group that runs Opera Bar next door, as well eminent Sydney venues like Aria, Chiswick and Barangaroo House, has won the tender to use Opera Kitchen space for (at least) the next 12 months. It reopens on Wednesday, March 24. Head over daily between 7.30am-11.30pm. 

