Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Rainbow walkway on the steps at Coogee Beach
Photograph: Supplied/Randwick City Council

The rainbow walkway at Coogee Beach is here to stay

Randwick City Council voted unanimously to make the colourful curves a year-round feature

Written by
Alannah Maher
Advertising

A little colour can go a long way in brightening up your day, especially as we've weathered the big stinkin' grey clouds that have been raining on our parade since 2020. It appears the councillors of Randwick also agree that we should have nice things, having unanimously voted to keep the eye-catching rainbow walkway that was installed at Coogee Beach in February 2021, just in time for Sydney's annual Mardi Gras festivities. 

The installation, which drags up the conveniently semi-circle-shaped steps at Coogee Beach as a 50-metre-long rainbow curve, will remain indefinitely as a public art fixture. The rainbow was first installed as a statement in support of diversity, inclusivity and equality with the local LGBTQIA+ community.

We feel that we can safely assume that we'll be able to sissy that walk down to the sand to find the rainbow's end with the friends of Dorothy by the time WorldPride 2023 shimmies its way to Sydney for an extravaganza combined with the city's Mardi Gras celebrations (you can read everything we know about WorldPride plans over here).

Chase the rainbow: here's where to find rainbow paths and crossings in Sydney.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.