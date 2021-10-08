A little colour can go a long way in brightening up your day, especially as we've weathered the big stinkin' grey clouds that have been raining on our parade since 2020. It appears the councillors of Randwick also agree that we should have nice things, having unanimously voted to keep the eye-catching rainbow walkway that was installed at Coogee Beach in February 2021, just in time for Sydney's annual Mardi Gras festivities.

The installation, which drags up the conveniently semi-circle-shaped steps at Coogee Beach as a 50-metre-long rainbow curve, will remain indefinitely as a public art fixture. The rainbow was first installed as a statement in support of diversity, inclusivity and equality with the local LGBTQIA+ community.

We feel that we can safely assume that we'll be able to sissy that walk down to the sand to find the rainbow's end with the friends of Dorothy by the time WorldPride 2023 shimmies its way to Sydney for an extravaganza combined with the city's Mardi Gras celebrations (you can read everything we know about WorldPride plans over here).

Chase the rainbow: here's where to find rainbow paths and crossings in Sydney.