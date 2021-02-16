Where to find rainbow paths and crossings in Sydney

This curved rainbow crossing on the corner of Bourke and Campbell streets, in the heart of Sydney’s queer district, was said to be the first actual rainbow-shaped crossing of its kind in the world when it was permanently installed in 2019. Taylor Square was previously home to a temporary rainbow crossing next to Whitlam Square in 2013, which was installed for the 35th anniversary of Sydney Mardi Gras. When the crossing was removed just months after it appeared, it sparked the DIY Rainbow protest movement, when rainbow chalkings popped up around the world. You can now strut across the eye-poppingly bright permanent fixture with its red, orange, yellow, green, blue and purple stripes. But be careful when you’re snapping those selfies – this is a fully functional crossing on a road where cars are also passing.

