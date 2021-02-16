Where to find rainbow paths and crossings in Sydney
Chase the rainbow (and snap some fabulous selfies) at these colourful sights
We know what they say about chasing waterfalls, but what about chasing rainbows? You’ll find some spectacularly bright rainbow crossings, paths and walkways if you go looking in Sydney. These colourful installations are symbols of LGBTQ+ equality and solidarity and a reminder that love wins. They’re perfect places to reflect on how far we’ve come in the fight for equality – and, of course, get your smize on for a selfie.
Looking for places to connect on common ground? Check out the best queer pubs and clubs in Sydney or cool off at Sydney’s best gay-friendly beaches.
They're here, they're queer
Prince Alfred Park, Surry Hills
This 90-metre pathway has just appeared in time for Sydney’s Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, bringing a bold dash of colour to the area of Prince Alfred Park known as the Equality Green. This is where, more than three years ago, a crowd gathered in anticipation of the announcement of the result of the marriage equality vote. “This is a permanent tribute to the moment when more than 30,000 Sydneysiders gathered together to hear the results of the marriage equality postal survey in 2017,” lord mayor Clover Moore said when initial plans for the rainbow path were announced in November. “The path will represent both the progress we have made towards equality and the long way to go before our LGBTIQ communities are free of discrimination.”
Find the location here.
Taylor Square, Darlinghurst
This curved rainbow crossing on the corner of Bourke and Campbell streets, in the heart of Sydney’s queer district, was said to be the first actual rainbow-shaped crossing of its kind in the world when it was permanently installed in 2019. Taylor Square was previously home to a temporary rainbow crossing next to Whitlam Square in 2013, which was installed for the 35th anniversary of Sydney Mardi Gras. When the crossing was removed just months after it appeared, it sparked the DIY Rainbow protest movement, when rainbow chalkings popped up around the world. You can now strut across the eye-poppingly bright permanent fixture with its red, orange, yellow, green, blue and purple stripes. But be careful when you’re snapping those selfies – this is a fully functional crossing on a road where cars are also passing.
Find the location here.
Coogee Beach
Sissy that walk down to the sand, because Sydney is due to get its first beachside rainbow walkway in February 2021. The temporary but bright new fixture is planned to stay in place for several months. It will take over the naturally rainbow-shaped form of the Coogee Beach steps, and its installation falls into high-heeled step with Sydney Mardi Gras celebrations. The installation of the 50-metre long walkway was unanimously supported by Randwick City Council. It is intended to be a statement in support of diversity, inclusivity and equality with the local LGBTQ+ community.
Find the location here.