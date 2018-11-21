The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo is coming to Sydney

Sound the bagpipes and beat the drums: the world's favourite military showcase-meets-theatrical extravaganza is heading our way in October 2019.

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo will bring together 1,200 performers (and hundreds of kilometres of tartan, we suspect) from around the world to play at ANZ Stadium in Sydney Olympic Park, including military members from the Australian Defence Force. It's the first time the Tattoo has been in Sydney since 2010.

For the uninitiated, a night of military ceremony mightn't sound like the most exciting way to spend a night, but the Tattoo attracts hundreds of thousands of bagpipe-happy revellers to Edinburgh each year and is always a big seller when it travels. The local iteration will include dancers, marching bands, fireworks and a full-size replica of Edinburgh Castle.

There's a ticketing waitlist you can join and tickets go on sale in April 2019. Read Time Out Edinburgh's beginner's guide to the Tattoo for an idea of what to expect.

