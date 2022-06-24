The Spice Girls *might* be coming to Australia on a reunion tour

If you really really really wanna see the Spice Girls in the flesh, you may soon get your chance (zigazigah).

Back in June of 2019, the Spice Girls dangled the possibility of visiting Down Under in front of Australian fans, only for Geri Halliwell to say 'Stop right now, thank you very much' when she walked away from plans for a global reunion tour in early 2020 – which in hindsight was probably a wise moving given the pandemic. Now, Baby Spice has dropped tantalising hints that the iconic girl group could bring a show to Australia after all and the news has most definitely spiced up our lives.

During an interview with Channel 7’s Sunrise program, Emma Bunton was asked if the fab four (hopes of luring back Victoria Beckham are long gone) were considering performing in Aus. “Let’s just say yes, why not!” Bunton replied.

“Do you know what? I want to do it. We’ve been speaking about it, of course we have, but with the pandemic and everything that happened, it’s been tougher to organise,” Baby Spice added.

The last time possible Australian dates were discussed, the ‘90s super group had just completed a short stadium tour of the United Kingdom, playing 13 stadium gigs at the end of 2019 that grossed an estimated $153 million.

“I absolutely love coming to Australia,” Bunton said in the Sunrise interview. “I’m hoping that’s going to be our next stop, so fingers crossed.”

Dance to your favourite Spice Girls bangers on one of Sydney's best dance floors.