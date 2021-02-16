The year 2021 is shaping up to be a unique one for the Sydney Film Festival (SFF). Movie lovers got their first taste of a summer outing this year when artistic director Nashen Moodley fielded five fabulous flicks at the State Theatre, including Bangarra doco Firestarter, in a team-up with Sydney Festival.

Now they have moved the main show back a couple of months – for 2021 only – to play out in August instead of June. The 68th edition will now unspool from August 18 to 29. A reaction to the great upheavals playing out with film release schedules worldwide, the change puts them in a much stronger position to pick up the major releases from the Cannes Film Festival, assuming it proceeds as planned.

And if you're one to get the popcorn out for inter-city rivalry, it also puts them head-to-head with the Melbourne International Film Festival's usual berth. Whatever happens, we can’t wait for SFF to light up cinemas around town once more, and we’ll keep you up to date with film drops as we hear of them.

