The Mardi Gras dance party
Photograph: SuppliedSpin-Off

The Sydney Mardi Gras has cancelled its main party (but the SCG parade will still go ahead)

Covid restrictions on indoor gatherings and dancing in public venues has led to the tough decision

Maxim Boon
Written by
Maxim Boon
The Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras has been forced to cancel its main party event as Covid cases continue to climb and dancing bans remain in place in NSW.

The Mardi Gras party is one of the biggest draws of Australia’s world-renowned LGBTQ+ festival. The festivities attract 10,000 or more people from all over the globe to gather at the Hordern Pavilion and break some shapes to live music and DJ sets.

Currently dancing and singing in public venues are banned until January 27, but with cases remaining in the tens of thousands every day, it is highly likely that the ban will be extended.

“This phase of the pandemic remains volatile, and the health and safety of our community will always remain our top priority. The nature of this event being mostly indoors with dancing, plus with an attendance of more than 10,000 people means it is high risk for Covid transmission,” Mardi Gras organisers said in a statement. “Although March 5th is still several weeks away, due to party’s large scale, sadly we have had to make the very tough call now, not only for the sustainability of the event in future years but also for the organisation, and so that artists and partygoers can make alternate plans.

However, all is not lost. The parade, which will also be staged at the SCG as it was in 2021, and Fair Day, which was cancelled last year, will also be returning in 2022. 

“Most of our events are outdoor and/or seated, meaning they fit under the health order and are deemed lower risk,” Mardi Gras’ statement said.

Celebrate Pride at home, with this list of the best classic LGBTQIA+ TV shows to binge.

