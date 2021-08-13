The best classic LGBTQIA+ TV shows you need to watch

Representation matters. In more recent times, we've witnessed an explosion of queer representation on our screens. There’s the ever-churning engine of RuPaul's Drag Race turning out new seasons and spin-offs at a dizzying rate, incredible series like Pose bringing authentic trans POC stories to the screen, and It's a Sin finding the joy and heartbreak in queer '80s London. Then there’s children’s show Steven Universe, a delightful animated adventure featuring a race of lesbian space rock aliens. We’re also seeing more diversity in LGBTQIA+ characters, including those involved in mainstream shows. Though the fanfare around absurd adult cartoon BoJack Horseman's asexual character Todd Chavez is a testament to the fact that we still have a way to go to make sure all letter of the alphabet receive the recognition they deserve.

While bingeing away on TV shows can be a source of entertainment and escapism, when they reflect back our own identities, or the identities of people we love, or even those we have never heard of – it can be an incredibly enlightening experience. But in a time not so long ago, before streaming and the saturation of social media, queer show recommendations were passed down in tattered DVD (or even VHS) box sets, dodgy hard drives, and knowing advice.

We've rounded up some of the best classic queer television shows of the past to put on your watch list. Go on children, do your homework!

