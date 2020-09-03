The team behind Golden Gully is opening up a new bar in Redfern

Old wisdom holds true on Redfern Street, where the doors of much-loved restaurant Redfern Continental have closed, only for those of newcomer, the Sunshine Inn, to open. The team behind Leichhardt's much-loved Golden Gully is branching out to Redfern, with the opening of its new bar and dining spot in the Continental's vacated digs.



The Sunshine Inn's offering will be broadly 'modern Australian', with some room for movement. The wine list will highlight emerging natural wine-makers around the country, but it'll also feature classics. It's the kind of list, says owner Dan McBride, on which you'll find something both "for your hipster mate, and your favourite shiraz-swilling aunt". Golden Gully has converted regulars to its Australian-inflected cocktails, and the Sunshine Inn will feature a two-part cocktail list: the first with signature Australiana mixes using spirits from makers like Mobius Distilling and Brix Distillers, and a second which will focus on a traditional selection of classics – though, as you might expect, with a twist. The best of Australia's craft beer will also be on show, including the likes of Akasha, Wildflower and Grifter Brewing Co.

A carefully curated, plant-based bar menu courtesy of executive chef Emma Evans will keep you coming back for more rounds – think potato scallops, jalapeño poppers and vegetarian meatball subs. And what of the secret bar out the bar that was once Gunther's Dining Room? Tucked away and hidden in the back of The Sunshine Inn, it'll transform into DD's, an intimate restaurant with three, four and five-course degustations with surprisingly reasonable price-tags – five courses will set you back just $59 per person.



The Sunshine Inn and DD's will both open their doors on September 24.

