The team behind Nomad is opening a Levantine deli and wine bar in Surry Hills

The team that brought us Sydney favourite Nomad is set to open a new Levantine-inspired deli and wine bar in Surry Hills in early 2022, heroing the cuisines of the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East.

Beau Deli will highlight manoush - traditional flatbreads popular across modern Syria, Israel, Lebanon, the Palestinian territories, and Jordan - the classic being a simple house-made za’atar by executive chef Jacqui Challinor and her team. Diners can expect dips, pickled and marinated vegetables and toppings like spiced Margra lamb shoulder, and green chilli zhoug for your lunchtime feast. As with all things Nomad, simplicity with expert execution will be the go here, with an emphasis on in-house production and a bar menu dishing up house-made charcuterie, cheeses, and a cold seafood kitchen.

Positioned alongside a private laneway, the intimate 50 seat neighbourhood wine bar and restaurant will have a private rooftop event space and aims to express the theatre of Levantine cuisine while utilising the best Australian produce. Beau's wine list will focus on Australian producers, with experimental and boutique wines on tap, as well as unique cuvees from around the globe, including the often overlooked wines of the Levantine region.

