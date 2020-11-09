Nomad has reopened in its original Surry Hills home

In September of 2019, a fire broke out at Nomad, causing damage to the ceiling at the Surry Hills restaurant and cellar door, and claiming hundreds of kilos of food and produce. Instead of laying low, the Nomad team decided to set up shop 'Up the Road'. Taking over the old Longrain site at 85 Commonwealth Street that previously housed Adelaide’s Restaurant Orana Sydney residency, Nomad Up the Road kept much of the furniture and the distinctive CJ Hendry artwork that were spared in the fire.

Now, finally, Nomad is back in its original Foster Street home, with double the seats, more open-kitchen dining, and a whole new menu (though some of the favourites are sticking around – we're looking at you, kingfish and coriander crackers). Head chef Jacqui Challinor has been reunited with her wood-fired oven and charcoal grill, so smoke and fire are the orders of the day: from wood roasted eggplant with burnt butter on flatbread to the smoked chicken with green chili zhoug and house-made yoghurt, to a banana tarte tatin with wood-roasted banana and pine nut brittle ice cream. Hop on the 30-seater fireside counter to watch the magic happen.



A deli is also part of the reimagined Nomad, and it's set to open in late November. It'll house a selection of cured meats, marinated preserves, as well as take-home cookie dough, all available for pick-up and delivery. We'll keep you posted when it's ready for business. Just want a table like old times? Call Nomad on 02 9280 3395 to book in, or head online.

Want more goodness? Here are the best restaurants in Surry Hills.