The trans-Tasman travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand is finally happening

A year after discussions about a 'travel bubble' were first initiated, the quarantine-free trans-Tasman 'travel bubble' will finally become a reality. The travel scheme, set to allow travel between Australia and New Zealand without a mandatory quarantine period on either side, was signed off on by New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday, April 6.

The scheme will begin on 11.59pm on Sunday, April 18. It allows residents of both Australia and New Zealand the chance to explore each other's natural spoils and thereby give a much-needed boost to both countries' tourism and hospitality industries. The idea of the elusive bubble has been dangled in front of Australians since April 2020, when Ardern and Australian PM Scott Morrison brought up the idea that travellers from both nations would be able to cross international borders without quarantine requirements.

New Zealanders can currently visit every state and territory in Australia without needing to quarantine, except Western Australia. However, Australians have not been offered the same ease of travel – until now.

New Zealand will be taking a state-by-state approach, with the travel bubble suspended in a specific state should an outbreak occur. However, for now, every state and territory in Australia is on the fly list and there will be no vaccine requirement to be able to travel.

Also, there's now talk of a potential travel bubble with Singapore.






