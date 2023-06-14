Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A render of the upcoming Monopoly Dreams theme park at Melbourne Central.
Photograph: Monopoly Dreams

A $20 million Monopoly theme park is coming to Australia

Pack your suitcases Sydneysiders, we're meeting Mr Monopoly in Melbourne

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier
Advertising

Does talking about Monopoly simultaneously elicit feelings of rage while also bringing back fond childhood memories? If so, you're not alone. The bestselling board game critiquing the follies of capitalism has been the main character at countless family game nights over the years – and we'd wager at least half of those sessions have ended with a table being flipped over in a fit of rage. 

With the current state of Sydney's real estate market, playing a round of Monopoly is probably also the only chance most of us have at owning any property. But instead of dwelling on that, pack your bags and book your trip to Melbourne this spring because a $20 million, 1650-square-metre Monopoly-themed indoor park is opening in Melbourne Central in spring 2023. 

It's only the second of its kind in the world, and it'll be twice the size of the original location that landed in Hong Kong back in 2019. After passing go at the entrance, visitors will get to explore two distinct areas: Monopoly City and Monopoly Mansion. 

“The keys to Monopoly City and Mr. Monopoly’s Mansion are due for handover in September 2023," said Mark Connolly, general manager of Monopoly Dreams Melbourne. "We are excited to be able to officially give Aussies an opening day for the most anticipated attraction of 2023."

Across the two zones, which are inspired by Melbourne and feature trams and street art, there will be a total of 15 attractions including a 4D theatre and a chance wheel. Punters can win Monopoly money that can then be spent at the park's café or retail store. 

The park will open its doors on September 1, with ticket prices starting at $30. 

RECOMMENDED:

Sydney's getting an epic football festival in preparation for the Women's World Cup

Here's the full program to the Sydney Film Festival

While you're travelling, head to the NT for this amazing Red Centre Light Trail

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.