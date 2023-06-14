Does talking about Monopoly simultaneously elicit feelings of rage while also bringing back fond childhood memories? If so, you're not alone. The bestselling board game critiquing the follies of capitalism has been the main character at countless family game nights over the years – and we'd wager at least half of those sessions have ended with a table being flipped over in a fit of rage.

With the current state of Sydney's real estate market, playing a round of Monopoly is probably also the only chance most of us have at owning any property. But instead of dwelling on that, pack your bags and book your trip to Melbourne this spring because a $20 million, 1650-square-metre Monopoly-themed indoor park is opening in Melbourne Central in spring 2023.

It's only the second of its kind in the world, and it'll be twice the size of the original location that landed in Hong Kong back in 2019. After passing go at the entrance, visitors will get to explore two distinct areas: Monopoly City and Monopoly Mansion.

“The keys to Monopoly City and Mr. Monopoly’s Mansion are due for handover in September 2023," said Mark Connolly, general manager of Monopoly Dreams Melbourne. "We are excited to be able to officially give Aussies an opening day for the most anticipated attraction of 2023."

Across the two zones, which are inspired by Melbourne and feature trams and street art, there will be a total of 15 attractions including a 4D theatre and a chance wheel. Punters can win Monopoly money that can then be spent at the park's café or retail store.

The park will open its doors on September 1, with ticket prices starting at $30.

