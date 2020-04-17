There's a huge vinyl record warehouse sale on this weekend

You can't beat the sound of a needle dropping into its groove on your latest vinyl purchase. If your record stocks are running low, now is the time to invest in your future listening pleasure: the Great Australian Warehouse Sale is coming this weekend and runs through Saturday, April 18 to Sunday, April 19.

Each year, huge brands like Sony, MGM, Universal and Warner open up their warehouses to empty their stocks, which they sell exclusively to independent record stores at outrageously low prices. Universal's list of records on offer boasts Sting, Stevie Wonder, the Stones – and of course, some T-Swift. Sony's has you covered for all things Midnight Oil, Pink Floyd, Miles Davis, Leonard Cohen, Farnham, Foo Fighters, AC/DC, and so many more.

This year, independent local Sydney shops participating include the usual suspects like Surry Hills' The Record Store, CBD heavy metal purveyor Utopia Records, and Hum on King in Newtown, as well as quirky, smaller music stores too. Find the full list here. Depending on the local store you choose to support, you can get kerbside pickup, home delivery, or pick your vinyl up in store.

Check in with your favourite indie store to find out what kind of bargains you'll be able to scoop up.

Want some more quaran-tunes? Aussie artists are livestreaming gigs weekly, right after you finish work.