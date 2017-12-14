There's a new glamping site on the NSW South Coast

It’s good news for anyone who’s yet to plan a summer holiday getaway. Glamping company Flash Camp have taken over a spot on the banks of the Shoalhaven River for the first time, offering five luxury glamping tents for hire from now until the end of May 2018.

The mostly private camping site at Coolendel is a 2.5-hour drive from Sydney, which is connected to a public camping site comprising 52 hectares of bushland. They say you’ll likely spot wombats and wallabies in the area and the camp is set up near bushwalks, biking and fishing sites.



As they’ve recently launched, there is still availability for the Christmas, New Year’s Eve period as well as over the January long weekend, Easter and ANZAC Day. The bell tents accommodate up to four people and they’re kitted out with a king-sized mattress or single mattresses on slats, solar lighting, tables and chairs, toiletries, cooking equipment and all bedding.

They cost between $130-$240 per night and you must book for two nights or three during peak periods. Communal areas have more seating, cute fairy lights, stoves and washing up facilities – all you’d need to bring is the food.

