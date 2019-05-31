Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Sydney icon-chevron-right Short getaways from Sydney

We've tried and tested these weekend escapes in New South Wales

Pipeclay Pumphouse Restaurant
Photograph: Supplied
By Time Out editors |
Sometimes you just need to GTFO of Sydney – and you don’t need to travel far to make a couple of nights away feel like a holiday. Whether you’re in need of a beach break, a hike in the mountains, or an escape to the country, we’ve got ten short getaways from Sydney (all still within NSW) to inspire you.

Short getaways from Sydney within NSW

Vineyards in the Hunter.
Photograph: MJK Creative
Travel, Short getaways

The Hunter Valley

Ah, wine country. Proud growers, wine makers and vintners have been squeezing the good stuff out of grapes for close to 180 years, and it has earned the Hunter solid street cred on both Australian and international vinous scenes. 

Read more
An exterior shot of the infinity pool at Lilianfels Resort and Spa.
Photograph: Supplied
Hotels, Boutique hotels

The Blue Mountains

For some, a trip to the Blue Mountains holds the promise of seclusion and serenity among the gum trees. For others, it’s about conquering mountain trails and spontaneously teaming up with other avid adventurers to explore the bush waterfalls and swimming holes.

Read more
Sunset at Belmont, Lake Macquarie over a jetty.
Photograph: Supplied
Travel, Short getaways

Lake Macquarie

While you may only know Lake Macquarie for its expansive body of water, this unassuming region sandwiched between Sydney and Newcastle has a lot to offer city folk looking to slow down and get back to nature.

Read more
A group of people on a surfing lesson
Photograph: Supplied
Travel, Short getaways

The South Coast

Drive only two short hours south of Sydney and you’re in an adventure playground. Destination surfing spots, climbing cliffs, and coastal treks draw in those who relax by doing, but if you prefer to recline and dine, there’s fresh seafood, local produce and a burgeoning dining scene to ensure all your relaxation goals are met.

Read more
Orange vineyard
Photograph: Supplied
Travel

Orange

Drive through cherry blossoms, lurid wattle and gold mine adjacent creeks (that still yield a nugget or two) to find some of Australia’s most interesting wines and meet the passionate makers. 

Read more
Family enjoying a day of skiing at Charlotte Pass Ski Resort in the Snowy Mountains.
Photograph: Brett Hemmings/Destination NSW
Travel, Short getaways

Thredbo, Perisher, Charlotte Pass

New South Wales has some spectacular ski resorts and snow fields. You can hire all your gear at any of these spots (think skis, snow jackets, helmets – anything). 

Read more
Pipeclay Pumphouse Restaurant
Photograph: Supplied
Travel, Short getaways

Mudgee

‘Mudgee’ comes from the Wiradjuri word ‘Moothi’ which means, romantically, ‘Nest in the Hills’. It has a climate several degrees warmer than the surrounding high country, which, along with sandy loam soil, makes the area attractive to viticulturalists. 

Read more
Byron Bay
Photograph: James Horan; Destination NSW
Travel, Short getaways

Byron Bay

While Byron Bay’s town centre has succumbed to a backpackers-meet-the-one-per-cent influx, the lifetime fire twirlers and queer communes haven’t been completely expunged from the Byron Bay region. 

Read more
Houseboat on the Hawkesbury
Photograph: Destination NSW
Travel, Short getaways

The Hawkesbury

Here you can walk a World Heritage convict road, sample locally brewed cider or go horseriding. Winding through it all is the river, a place for fishing, watersports or a lazy cruise amid stunning scenery.

Read more
People eating outside of Green Tangerine Central Coast
Photograph: Cassandra Hannagan
Travel, Short getaways

The Central Coast

The dining scene across the Central Coast is really hitting its stride. Thanks to some seriously talented young chefs, excellent refurbs and creative spaces, there are restaurants and cafés in Long Jetty, Avoca, Terrigal and Woy Woy that are well worth a road trip.

Read more

Tried and tested places to stay

People sitting in a bed inside a cabin drinking coffee Unyoked
Travel, Short getaways

Unyoked Tiny House, Kangaroo Valley

We stayed at one of Unyoked’s three wilderness hideouts in NSW to see what #cabinporn is all about (and to see if we could hack the ‘spiciness’ of this off-the-grid style of aspirational travel).

Read more
Bed inside hotel at Barrenjoey House Palm Beach
Photograph: Supplied
Travel

Barrenjoey House, Palm Beach

icon-location-pin Palm Beach

This is the kind of mini-break accommodation designed to feel like a guest room in a very rich friend’s holiday home. The linens are blindingly white; the textiles are printed with aquatic species and tropical leaves; and there’s Netflix available on each TV if you want to hibernate. 

Read more
Day Bed at Bubble Tent Blue Mountains
Travel, Short getaways

Bubbletent Australia, Capertee Valley

There are three tents to choose from, each overlooking a different aspect of the Capertee Valley, the largest valley in the world. All three offer total seclusion, which is not only pleasant but needed, since the central chamber of each one has a 360 degree view out, and in. 

Read more
Bath tub at Sierra Escape glamping in Mudgee
Photograph: Supplied
Travel, Short getaways

Sierra Escape, Mudgee

Situated around 25 minutes north of Mudgee, Sierra Escape is an off-the-grid, camping-style experience that offers the comforts of a five star hotel. Emphasis should be placed on ‘escape’ here – the dirt road from the centre of Mudgee means it's a bit out of the way – but the journey is a small tradeoff for its secluded location. 

Read more

Or try further afield...

Launceston
Photograph: Tourism Tasmania
Travel, Short getaways

Explore Launceston

If you’ve done Hobart, we suggest making a pitstop in this northern town. It’s overrun by rolling hills and Dawson’s Creek style seaports, plus it’s cool climate wine country, so even the hangovers are beautiful. 

Read more
View of Wellington from Mount Victoria, New Zealand
Photograph: Capture Studios
Travel, Short getaways

Weekend in Wellington

New Zealand’s capital city is known for its concentration of excellent coffee shops, leading restaurants and craft beer scene – but it’s also rich with beautiful waterside walkways, hilly cycle paths and a specialist sanctuary of the country’s rarest wildlife.

Read more
Great Barrier Reef
Photograph: Supplied
Travel, Short getaways

Jet off to Port Douglas

It’s a city that knows its best assets come plucked straight from its prehistoric origins, including a heaving rainforest and reef, which locals are eager to share with visitors.

Read more
Heart Reef aerial view
Photograph: Tourism and Events Queensland
Travel, Short getaways

Fly to the Whitsundays

Instagram-worthy landmarks like Heart Reef and secluded, long white stretches are very romantic. But you don’t need to fork out for honeymoon-priced hotel rooms to enjoy a tropical weekend getaway to the world-famous islands of the Great Barrier Reef.

Read more
Whale at Montague Island
Photograph: Courtesy of Eurobodalla Council Tourism
Travel, Short getaways

Drive to Narooma

Narooma is in the middle of the mollusc producing estuaries and rivers of Southern NSW. The snaking trail between Shoalhaven and Wonboyn is known as Australia’s Oyster Coast and every May oyster farmers from this fertile region congregate to shuck off their best at the Narooma Oyster Festival.

Read more
Cathedral Cove New Zealand
Photograph: Adam Bryce
Travel

Road trip around NZ's North Island

Just three hours away from Melbourne or Sydney by air, the North Island is an accessible holiday destination that boasts diverse landscapes and experiences for all kinds of holidayers from the relaxed traveller to the adventure seeker.

Read more
Canberra Balloon Spectacular
Photograph: Matt Evans
Travel, Short getaways

Visit Canberra

Canberra was listed among the globe’s hottest destinations when it ranked third on Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel 2018. This is the highest ranking an Australian city has ever achieved on the Lonely Planet list since its inception, and reveals just how unfairly overlooked the city has been.

Read more

