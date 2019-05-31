Sometimes you just need to GTFO of Sydney – and you don’t need to travel far to make a couple of nights away feel like a holiday. Whether you’re in need of a beach break, a hike in the mountains, or an escape to the country, we’ve got ten short getaways from Sydney (all still within NSW) to inspire you.

Don't fancy the drive? Book a night at one of these luxury hotels in Sydney for the ultimate staycation.

RECOMMENDED: The best places to go glamping in NSW.