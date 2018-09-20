A group of artists and makers from the non-profit creative group Wild Rumpus are hosting a weekend retreat in the belly of the South Coast’s rainforest where you can unplug, learn a new craft and reconnect with the green world.

In just over an hour’s drive, city dwellers will reach the luxe campsite on Mount Keira, just outside of Wollongong, where they’ll practice skills including life drawing, book making, animated sculpture and seasonal cooking over four half-day workshops.

In between, you’ll explore the forest on bushwalks, watch the sun rise through the green canopy at morning yoga, drink wine by the fire, and feast and dance like a group of woodsprites.

Photograph: Supplied

There’s options to BYO tent, relive your favourite school camp memories of bunking in dorms, or live it up in the posh glamping facilities. Depending on your preferred accommodation, this three-day rainforest sleepover will cost between $595-$895 per person, which covers all your creative workshops and experiences, your bed for the weekend, food and a guest gift pack.

You can escape to the ‘Jamboree’ from October 26-28. There’s only 100 places available and bookings are open now.

