These 12 NSW LGAs have already reached or exceeded the 70 per cent vaccination target

People across the state have their eyes on the prize of October 11, when fully vaccinated people will be able to visit bars and restaurants, gyms and hairdressers, shops and spas, and a bunch of other fun places that have been closed under lockdown for more than three months. At this point, 70 per cent of the adult population over the age of 16 across NSW will be fully vaccinated, but getting into the weeds of the more granular vaccination data reveals there are already some high-achieving communities that have reached this magic number. As of September 28, 12 LGAs in NSW have already reached or significantly exceeded the 70 per cent fully vaxxed threshold, including Walcha, Hunters Hill, Lachlan, Sutherlandshire, Hay, Lane Cove and Woollahra. Four other LGAs – the Northern Beaches, Camden, Gilgandra and Warren – were all within a single percentage point or less of 70 per cent.

Leading the state as the most fully vaccinated LGAs in NSW are Murray River, at 73 per cent; Mosman, at 73.2 per cent; Hornsby, at 75.1 per cent; the Hills Shire at 77.1 per cent; and in pole position, Ku-ring-gai in Sydney's north, where 78.6 per cent of residents over the age of 16 have been double jabbed. Four of this top five (Murray River, Hornsby, the Hills Shire and Ku-ring-gai) have all reached a first dose tally of 95 per cent of adults, trailed only slightly by Mosman, which has an 88.5 per cent first dose tally.

However, the vaccination levels are less promising elsewhere in NSW. This is largely in more remote regional communities, where vaccines have been less accessible, but the least vaccinated area in the state (that has a population large enough to have statistical data) is also one of its most popular holiday destinations. Just 38 per cent of adults in Byron have been fully vaccinated, while 65.9 per cent have received one dose of a vaccine as of the publication of this article.

The LGA of Sydney, which has one of the most comprehensive vaccination networks in the country and includes the hospitality hubs of the CBD, Darlinghurst, parts of Paddington and Surry Hills, as well as densely populated suburbs like Redfern, Zetland and Glebe, is currently the least vaccinated area of Greater Sydney, with 52.4 per cent of adults over the age of 16 fully vaccinated, and 69.5 per cent of adults having received just one dose of a vaccine. Bayside (57.2 per cent fully vaccinated), Randwick (57.3 per cent fully vaccinated) and Cumberland (57.8 per cent fully vaccinated) are also trailing the rest of the city, although first dose tallies in those areas are all, encouragingly, over 80 per cent.

What to know more about what to expect on October 11? Here's everything you need to know.