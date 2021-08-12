These 41 suburbs are now classed as ‘areas of concern’ under tightened lockdown rules

As Sydney draws to the end of its seventh week in lockdown, the Delta outbreak is showing little sign of slowing. On August 12, state premier Gladys Berejiklian announced that as of 5pm the LGAs of Bayside, Strathfield and Burwood would be classed as “areas of concern”, joining nine other LGAs already under tightened lockdown restrictions. People living in these hotspot LGAs are only permitted to travel a maximum of 5km from their home and they are only permitted to leave their LGA for work if they are an “authorised worker”. During the 24-hour reporting period between August 10-11, the state recorded its second-highest daily total ever, 345 cases of community transmission, and two deaths.

The suburbs within the three new LGAs of concern are:

Bayside:

Arncliffe

Banksia

Banksmeadow

Bardwell Park

Bardwell Valley

Bexley

Bexley North

Botany

Brighton-Le-Sands

Carlton

Daceyville

Dolls Point

Eastgardens

Eastlakes

Hillsdale

Kingsgrove

Kogarah

Kyeemagh

Mascot

Monterey

Pagewood

Ramsgate

Ramsgate Beach

Rockdale

Rosebery

Sandringham

Sans Souci

Turrella

Wolli Creek

Burwood:

Burwood

Burwood Heights

Croydon

Croydon Park

Enfield

Strathfield:

Belfield

Greenacre

Homebush

Homebush West

Strathfield

Strathfield South

Strathfield North

