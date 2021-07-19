All the professions still allowed to go to work in Sydney’s hotspot LGAs

[title]
On Saturday, July 17, NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian announced that, due to the majority of community transmission cases being located in the LGAs of Fairfield, Canterbury-Bankstown and Liverpool, only emergency services personnel and essential health workers would be permitted to leave these areas for work. However, on July 18, the NSW government partly reversed this policy, adding a number of additional professions considered “authorised work”. Understandably, this has caused a lot of confusion.
To help unriddle this situation, we’ve compiled a list of all the authorised jobs that allow for travel outside of the three hotspot LGAs for work. If you are leaving these areas for work, you are required to record a negative test every three days.
If you live outside of the three hotspot LGAs, it is mandatory for you to work from home if it is possible to do so. Employers who force workers to come to an office when it is not necessary could face an on-the-spot $10,000 fine. The current rules are in effect until July 30.
Retail
- supermarkets and neighbourhood shops
- shops that predominantly sell food or drinks
- chemists and pharmacies
- kiosks
- shops that predominately sell any of the following:
- office supplies
- pet supplies
- newspapers, magazines and stationery
- alcohol
- maternity and baby supplies
- medical or pharmaceutical supplies
- food and drink premises for take away and delivery only
- cellar door premises for take away and delivery only
- hardware and building supplies
- landscaping material supplies
- rural supplies
- timber yards
- garden centres and plant nurseries
- vehicle hire premises (but not car sales or showrooms)
- industrial or commercial food retailing
- fuel retailing
- Admin staff for ‘click and collect’ services
Public safety and adiminstraion
- a member of the NSW Police Force, Fire and Rescue NSW, the NSW State Emergency Service, the NSW Rural Fire Service or the Ambulance Service of NSW or other emergency services worker
- the administration of justice, including in relation to the operation of courts and tribunals, correctional centres and community corrections
- a person employed or engaged by or on behalf of the NSW Government for the purposes of responding to virus response
- members of an Australian Parliament
- electorate office staff
- defence, national security and law enforcement
- a person employed or engaged by Services Australia
- a person employed or engaged by Service NSW
- anyone essential for the maintenance, safety and upkeep of public and recreational spaces
Healthcare and social assistance
- a person who provides health services or is a registered health practitioner or a person who works for a registered health practitioner
- a person who provides ancillary or support services to the work of a health services provider, including cleaners, cooks and security providers at hospitals
- a person employed or engaged by the Department of Communities and Justice to provide housing or homelessness services
- a community housing provider
- a person employed or engaged to provide services to persons with disability or vulnerable persons
- a person employed or engaged at a residential aged care facility
- family violence and sexual assault services
- veterinary services, including laboratory and diagnostic services and clinics
- animal welfare, care and accommodation services (excluding pet grooming unless there is an immediate animal welfare reason)
- end of life services including funeral, crematorium and cemetery services, mortuaries and morgues, spiritual or religious services connected to end of life services
Education
- education and schooling, including teachers and teacher support staff
- early childhood education and care
Agriculture and manufacturing
- production and manufacturing of food, beverages, groceries, cleaning and sanitary products
- food and fibre processing and manufacturing
- manufacture of food and beverage packaging
- manufacture of coffins and caskets
- manufacturing of medical equipment, consumables and personal protective equipment
- manufacturing of telecommunications equipment and infrastructure
- biosecurity and food safety personnel undertaking critical duties for food production
Transport, postal and warehousing
- seaport and airport operations
- freight, logistics, postal, courier or delivery services including food logistics, delivery and grocery fulfilment
- export supply chain operators
- distribution of food, groceries and sanitary products for sale by supermarkets, grocery shops or other shops that predominantly sell food or drinks
- warehousing
- road transport (passenger and freight) apart from taxi, rideshare and chauffeur services
- rail transport (passenger and freight) – including rail yards
- water transport (passenger and freight)
- air transport (passenger and freight)
- pipeline and other transport
- transport support services
- vehicle repairs and critical maintenance including disinfection
- towing services
- critical safety operational staff for transport
Electricity, gas and water services
- electricity service engineers and electricians
- operation of energy systems
- gas services
- liquid fuels
- water supply, sewerage, sanitation and drainage services
- waste resource recovery services including collection, treatment and disposal services
IT and telecommunications
- telecommunications services, internet service providers, web search portals and data processing services
- data specialists and technicians
- data storage
- journalism and media services for news and other critical public communications purposes