All the professions still allowed to go to work in Sydney’s hotspot LGAs

Confused about who can go to work in Sydney right now? Here's a full breakdown

On Saturday, July 17, NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian announced that, due to the majority of community transmission cases being located in the LGAs of Fairfield, Canterbury-Bankstown and Liverpool, only emergency services personnel and essential health workers would be permitted to leave these areas for work. However, on July 18, the NSW government partly reversed this policy, adding a number of additional professions considered “authorised work”. Understandably, this has caused a lot of confusion.

To help unriddle this situation, we’ve compiled a list of all the authorised jobs that allow for travel outside of the three hotspot LGAs for work. If you are leaving these areas for work, you are required to record a negative test every three days.

If you live outside of the three hotspot LGAs, it is mandatory for you to work from home if it is possible to do so. Employers who force workers to come to an office when it is not necessary could face an on-the-spot $10,000 fine. The current rules are in effect until July 30.

Retail

supermarkets and neighbourhood shops

shops that predominantly sell food or drinks

chemists and pharmacies

kiosks

shops that predominately sell any of the following:

office supplies



pet supplies



newspapers, magazines and stationery



alcohol



maternity and baby supplies



medical or pharmaceutical supplies

food and drink premises for take away and delivery only

cellar door premises for take away and delivery only

hardware and building supplies

landscaping material supplies

rural supplies

timber yards

garden centres and plant nurseries

vehicle hire premises (but not car sales or showrooms)

industrial or commercial food retailing

fuel retailing

Admin staff for ‘click and collect’ services

Public safety and adiminstraion

a member of the NSW Police Force, Fire and Rescue NSW, the NSW State Emergency Service, the NSW Rural Fire Service or the Ambulance Service of NSW or other emergency services worker

the administration of justice, including in relation to the operation of courts and tribunals, correctional centres and community corrections

a person employed or engaged by or on behalf of the NSW Government for the purposes of responding to virus response

members of an Australian Parliament

electorate office staff

defence, national security and law enforcement

a person employed or engaged by Services Australia

a person employed or engaged by Service NSW

anyone essential for the maintenance, safety and upkeep of public and recreational spaces

Healthcare and social assistance

a person who provides health services or is a registered health practitioner or a person who works for a registered health practitioner

a person who provides ancillary or support services to the work of a health services provider, including cleaners, cooks and security providers at hospitals

a person employed or engaged by the Department of Communities and Justice to provide housing or homelessness services

a community housing provider

a person employed or engaged to provide services to persons with disability or vulnerable persons

a person employed or engaged at a residential aged care facility

family violence and sexual assault services

veterinary services, including laboratory and diagnostic services and clinics

animal welfare, care and accommodation services (excluding pet grooming unless there is an immediate animal welfare reason)

end of life services including funeral, crematorium and cemetery services, mortuaries and morgues, spiritual or religious services connected to end of life services

Education

education and schooling, including teachers and teacher support staff

early childhood education and care

Agriculture and manufacturing

production and manufacturing of food, beverages, groceries, cleaning and sanitary products

food and fibre processing and manufacturing

manufacture of food and beverage packaging

manufacture of coffins and caskets

manufacturing of medical equipment, consumables and personal protective equipment

manufacturing of telecommunications equipment and infrastructure

biosecurity and food safety personnel undertaking critical duties for food production

Transport, postal and warehousing

seaport and airport operations

freight, logistics, postal, courier or delivery services including food logistics, delivery and grocery fulfilment

export supply chain operators

distribution of food, groceries and sanitary products for sale by supermarkets, grocery shops or other shops that predominantly sell food or drinks

warehousing

road transport (passenger and freight) apart from taxi, rideshare and chauffeur services

rail transport (passenger and freight) – including rail yards

water transport (passenger and freight)

air transport (passenger and freight)

pipeline and other transport

transport support services

vehicle repairs and critical maintenance including disinfection

towing services

critical safety operational staff for transport

Electricity, gas and water services

electricity service engineers and electricians

operation of energy systems

gas services

liquid fuels

water supply, sewerage, sanitation and drainage services

waste resource recovery services including collection, treatment and disposal services

IT and telecommunications

telecommunications services, internet service providers, web search portals and data processing services

data specialists and technicians

data storage

journalism and media services for news and other critical public communications purposes

Are you across all the rules currently in place in Greater Sydney. Here's our easy-to-follow breakdown of all the lockdown restrictions you need to know.