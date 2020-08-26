This 1920s-themed bar in Darlinghurst is handing out two-for-one whisky sours

Get in from hump day for yours – the deal's only on for the rest of the week

One day, they'll talk about the '20s to refer to the decade that began with this garbage fire of a year, but right now, it takes us back to the 1920s in all its glory – think flapper dresses, post-war lavishness, and the golden age of underground speakeasies.

In honour of Whisky Sour Day on Wednesday, August 25 (just go with it), 1920s-themed Darlinghurst bar The Cat's Meow is handing out two whisky sours for every one you purchase. Celebrate the roaring '20s in style with sour after sour – the classic drink at the Cat's Meow is tart, sweet and slightly smoky. With its sumptuous furnishings, blue velvet chairs and chandelier fittings, it's the perfect spot for an indulgent post work tipple (or two).



The sours are available this week only – from 5-7pm, Wednesday, August 26 to Friday, August 28.

Want more? Check out our absolute favourite spots in the city to grab a drink.





Time Out’s Love Local campaign is supporting local food, drink and culture businesses in Sydney. Find out how you can help save the places that make our city great.

Share the story