This award-winning apple pie liqueur from Sydney distillery will deliver all the festive feels

Inner-west-based Mobius Distilling Co has to rank as one of Sydney’s stand-out new boutique distilleries. Founders Philip Crossley and Alex Hardie have been all about innovation from the very beginning, with a mission statement to make the best spirits possible.

This dynamic duo has certainly brought that mission to fruition, having previously crafted the 2204 Marrickville Dry Gin, 38 Special Vodka, and now an award-winning Moreau Apple Pie Liqueur. Dubbed as ‘apple pie in a glass’, this fruity creation is made with apples sourced from the family-owned Bellevue Orchard in Victoria.

Moreau Apple Pie Liqueur is recognised as one of the world’s best liqueurs right now, having received a gold medal at the London Spirits Competition. It's hand-poured in the Marrickville distillery and contains cold press juice from the preservative and concentrate-free Victorian apples, vanilla for a subtle creaminess, and then cinnamon to pass on balance for a smooth finish. And with its notes of festive spice, it's a perfect drop for a Christmas cocktail or simply mingled with some ginger ale, aka a 'Pie'n'Dry'.

Crossley and Hardie also recommend you experience it neat, over ice, or with gently warmed and poured over ice cream. It's also a great pairing with Prosecco if a fruity Spritz is more your vibe. A 200mL bottle will only set you back $30. Or if you’re like us and already planning a dinner party with this stuff, you can grab a 700mL for $75.

But if you’re not feeling the apple pie, not to worry. Mobius Distilling Co’s latest edition, The Company You Keep Gin, is a juniper-heavy gin (as it should be) with a hint of citrus. You can grab a 500mL bottle for $65.

Get started on your festive season stock-up at Mobius Distilling Co. They ship Australia-wide too.