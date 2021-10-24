Sydney
Timeout

A hungover women in bed staring at a packet of panadol with a glass of water in her hand
Photograph: Unsplash

The best hangover cures in Sydney

Went a bit hard last night? We've got you sorted

Elizabeth McDonald
Written by
Elizabeth McDonald
We've all been there. A quiet beer or two leads to some wines at a dive then kick ons at whoever's house has a box of Stanley's on top of the fridge. It seemed like a good idea at the time, but the harsh light of day has got you reaching for the panadol and wondering why the sun is screaming at you. Obviously, we recommend drinking responsibly and in moderation, but often the best laid plan of switching to water, getting home by nine and waking up fresh just doesn't pan out that way. The good news is, Sydney is awash with hangover cures from killer Bloody Marys to greasy bacon and eggs rolls and everything in between, so you'll be backing it up for a Sunday session in no time.

Ready to do it all again? These are the 56 best bars in Sydney right now.

The best hangover cures in town

A Bloody Mary from Bills
Photograph: Supplied/Nikki To

A Bloody Mary from Bills

  • Restaurants
  • Darlinghurst

If you haven’t had your recommended clam juice intake this week, all four Bills outposts (Surry Hills, Bondi Beach, Darlinghurst and Double Bay) can sort you out with their mighty fine take on a Caesar – intensely flavoured with lime, coriander and Korean chilli. This bad boy pretty much begs to be partnered up with a plate of those impossibly fluffy scrambled eggs and a side of avocado salsa. 

Baked eggs at Shenkin
Photograph: Supplied/Shenkin Cafe

Baked eggs at Shenkin

  • Restaurants
  • Enmore

Baked eggs, or chakchouka, is the ultimate Middle Eastern hangover cure. Crisp fried chorizo, meaty white beans and chickpeas, and eggs cracked into pools of rich tomato sauce – this hearty, stick-to-your-ribs brunch staple will have you up and running in no time.

Deep fried pickles at the Rook
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Deep fried pickles at the Rook

  • Bars
  • Sydney

While the idea of being anywhere near a bar might strike fear into your slightly fragile mind – crisp, oily, salty fried pickles are well worth venturing outdoors for. Pickles are high in sodium, which gets depleted during a boozing session, and a shot of vinegar known lore for dusting off after a big night. A side of maple aioli is the perfect touch of sweetness to bolster you back into shape.

A restorative salad from Daily Greens
Photograph: Luisa Brimble

A restorative salad from Daily Greens

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Paddington

A hangover is a fickle beast. Sometimes it demands pizza, other times it requires something a little more sanctimonious. Enter, a great, big salad. If the name doesn’t quite give it away, Daily Greens is a health-forward, wholefood-focused fast-casual eatery that offers you the chance to get your daily dose of two-and-five from the early morning to the early evening, seven days a week. Fresh food, zero waste and traceability are what they’re all about here, so expect that to come through loud and clear whether you’re here for avo on Sonoma sourdough with roasted nori and sesame seeds and a cold-pressed juice in the AM, or a DIY bowl with all the GF, DF, V and VG bells and whistles in the PM.

Yum cha at Marigold
Photograph: Craig Nye

Yum cha at Marigold

  • Restaurants
  • Haymarket

Yum cha is the great equalizer in Sydney. Cast your eye around the cavernous dining room at Marigold and you're just as likely to see a family tucking in to a steamer of dumplings as you are to see a worse-for-wear party-goer ordering their second bottle of coke with their head in their hands. It's a safe space for all and a hit of salt, a crisp spring roll and a fluffy pork bun is guarenteed to leave anyone feeling better.

Smashed avo at One Another
Photograph: Supplied/One Another

Smashed avo at One Another

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Newtown

One Another in Newtown has found its way into our hearts from day one and their innovative menu never fails to impress. There's something very comforting about being in a clean minimalist space while your head is a mess and the only thing that can make that better is a serving of smashed avocado on toast. The One Another avo toast is piled high with fresh green apple and mint with a smattering of black nigella seeds for a citrus hit.

