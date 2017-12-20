This café is raising money for charity by making coffee on Christmas Day

Grind Espresso will be opening for just one hour on Christmas morning especially for charity, meaning you can get your espresso fix on the big day. The Cronulla café started out the tradition by tapping out 101 flat whites and leaving them outside the door, asking customers for a donation in return for their morning brew.

This year they've decided instead to swing open the doors from 7am-8am to make as many coffees as possible on Christmas Day. The idea bloomed from two loyal customers who missed their morning coffees and it's been a tradition ever since. Last year they raised $1500 and this year they are hoping to raise even more. Each year they choose a local charity and this year they're going to be supporting One Meal's Sutherland chapter, who offer up meals to underprivileged families in the Sutherland area.

Grind Espresso, Shop 4/15 Surf Rd, Cronulla 2230.

