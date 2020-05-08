This charity is delivering hampers to Sydneysiders in need

Good Neighbours Australia is making sure people are not going without necessities

As some Sydneysiders use lockdown life as an excuse to order in a whole host of bougie takeaway options (just doing our part to stimulate the local economy, aren’t we?) there are many others people in our city struggling to get by under lockdown. Now, local charity group Good Neighbours Australia is helping out those in need by dropping off hampers packed with essential items.

So far the group has delivered over 400 hampers since April 18, around areas including Auburn, Smithfield, Fairfield, Dundas Valley and Panania. Good Neighbours Australia is the local branch of an international humanitarian development NGO founded in Korea with a mission to make the world a place without hunger.

Good Neighbours is partnering with food suppliers, corporate sponsors and local community organisations and other NGOs to reach groups of people in need; as of May 5, this includes single parents, grandparent families, refugees and asylum seekers, international students and temporary visa holders who are experiencing financial hardship. Moving forward, they will be partnering with with local groups to support domestic violence victims and single mothers in Western Sydney.

The hampers are packed with basic necessities such as hand soaps, face masks, toilet paper, and instant ramen noodles.

If you are in a position to help your neighbours through this crisis, you can make a tax-deductible donation through the website.

How else are the people of Sydney lending a helping hand? This grassroots initiative is donating grocery vouchers to struggling Aussie families.

