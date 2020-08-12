This cute French bistro in Redfern will deliver you picnic hampers by bike

Provincial French restaurant Bistro St Jacques is an underrated neighbourhood gem. With its checkered tablecloths, buttery steak frites and Parisian-style street tables, it injects a little French flair into Redfern's back streets. Now, that experience (and a lot of beurre) can land straight at your doorstep (as long as that doorstep is within five kilometres of Redfern) via the bistro's new bike hamper delivery service.

Starting today, Wednesday, August 12, Bistro St Jacques will be at your bike (ahem) and call, with your choice of one of two hampers. The 'Aperitif Hour' hamper ($95) comes with hors-d'œuvres and wine for hosting the ultimate twilight nibbles, including house-baked baguettes with seasoned butter, marinated Provençal olives, six freshly shucked Pambula oysters with Champagne vinegar, roasted Swiss brown mushrooms, chickpeas and organic broccoli as an entrée and a scorched duck liver parfait with a sweet-spiced orange marmalade. Honestly, we wouldn't blame you if you called off your dinner plans after that.

The more substantial ‘French Bistro’ hamper ($120) features a selection of French, Italian and Australian cheeses (including soft, blue, semi-firm and firm served with fresh fruit), fresh baked bread, quince paste and house-made seed crisps, more Pambula oysters with Champagne vinegar, a charcuterie platter with cold cuts and house scorched duck liver parfait, as well as a seasonal salad. Both hampers serve four people – and you can tack on some wine for $40 a bottle, or go all out with a French magnum (that's the equivalent of two standard bottles of sparkling) for $135 a bottle.



Bring Paris to you by ordering online.





Time Out’s Love Local campaign is supporting local food, drink and culture businesses in Sydney. Find out how you can help save the places that make our city great.

