An Inner West bakery helmed by a world-renowned pastry chef has started selling rolls of its chunky, chocolate-filled cookie dough – and we are powerless to resist, even if we wanted to.

Enmore Road's Saga is a hotspot for inventive, indulgent dessert offerings by pâtissier Andy Bowdy: think salted honey tarts, Milo mousse cakes and a gooey, Chantilly cream-stuffed, caramel fudge-lined Paris-Brest for the ages.

Now, they've has catered to a desire so profound we didn't even realise we had it. Saga are selling soft, pre-packaged rolls of their housemade cookie dough in salty chocolate and peanut butter flavours so you can make their chewy, warm cookies at home – or who are we kidding, so you can eat the dough straight from the packet on your drive home. Each roll makes 12 cookies, if it lasts until you get to your oven.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saga Enmore & Saga Lyte (@saga_enmore) on Apr 5, 2020 at 6:45pm PDT





Drop by the Enmore outlet to pick up your dough fix (the Saga Lyte store is currently closed as a result of the pandemic). Each roll is $12.50. While you're there this Easter long weekend, why not grab a box of their famous hot cross buns to go, too?

