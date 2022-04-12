This huge new mural in Alexandria slams Scott Morrison’s handling of the flood disaster

Street art legend Scottie Marsh is no stranger to political satire (or pimped out bin chickens, for that matter). In January, his mural taking aim at the state premier, dubbing him 'Domicron Perrottet' and depicting him morphed with a green Covid molecule, went appropriately viral.

His most-talked about murals often lampoon political and religious leaders, and current prime minister Scott Morrison is rarely safe from his satirical lens when the artist lets loose on a wall in Sydney. His latest handiwork depicts the PM posing in front of a greenscreen with a broom and surrounded by filming equipment. A speech bubble next to Scomo’s subtly smirking face reads “The greenscreens’ gonna look like Lismore right?” He is dressed in a hi-vis vest and gumboots.

The artwork mocks the PM’s reputation for cycnical photo opportunities, and seems to be a comment on Morrison’s response to the flooding crisis that has ravaged the East Coast, particularly decimating the northeastern NSW town of Lismore. Morrison’s visit to the town has been widely criticised as a symbolic publicity opportunity, as press were banned from documenting the visit and many people affected by the floods are still awaiting disaster payments and tangible assistance.

Marsh’s previous takes on the PM have roasted him as ‘Captain Cooked’ in a two-storey depiction of Morrison dressed up as Captain Cook (a call to change the date of Australia Day and a comment on Morrison’s insensitive views), or there was the ‘Merry Crisis’ mural depicting Scomo wearing Hawaiian garb and a Santa hat as flames rise around him, a nod to the national leader’s secret holiday to Hawaii during the bushfire crisis in 2019. (You’d also note that Morrison is depicted wearing a lei in the latest mural.) You can find shirts and other merch featuring Marsh’s satirical designs at scottmarsh.com.au.

You’ll find the latest mural on the corner of McEvoy and Wyndham Streets in Alexandria.

The next Australian federal election has been called for May 2022. If you want to show how you feel about Scott Morrison’s handling of major disasters, make sure you’re enrolled to vote and your residential address is up to date on the government website here, it only takes a moment.

