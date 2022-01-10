This mural slamming Perrottet's coronavirus 'response' has just gone, um, viral

Street art legend Scottie Marsh is no stranger to political satire. Many of his most talked-about murals lampoon the likes of Scott Morrison, Tony Abbot, Gladys Berejiklian and disgraced religious leader Cardinal George Pell. His latest artistic hit job, which you can currently find down a laneway by 28 Pitt Street in Redfern, takes aim at NSW’s latest premier, whom Marsh has dubbed 'Domicron Perrottet' – and rather appropriately, the image has gone viral.

Depicting the former state treasurer as a green coronavirus, the image includes a speech bubble containing the phrase ‘Let it rip!’, in reference to Perrottet’s move to drop almost all health measures across the state in mid-December, just as the highly transmissible Omicron variant was beginning to spread through the community. The virus has now infected hundreds of thousands of people across the state in just a matter of weeks, although due to a reduction in PCR testing and the scarcity of rapid antigen tests, it is currently not clear just how many people are now Covid positive in NSW.

Major news outlets, including Channel 7 television, have covered the irreverent artwork, and it has been widely shared on social media platforms. In fact, the mural has proven so popular, Marsh has released a T-shirt with the design printed on it, which you can order now from Scottie Marsh’s website.

Check out these other street art masterworks around Sydney.