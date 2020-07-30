This laneway CBD bar will transform into a taqueria on Friday lunchtimes

There's a special magic to the idea of walking through an old side door to grab lunch and stand around at your local cheap taco joint every week. That's the kind of magic CBD laneway bar, Since I Left You, is trying to recreate on Fridays with its new pop-up, Tuckshop Taqueria.

Each Friday from noon, those of you working from nearby offices can head on down for $5 tacos – there's the tinga de pollo, a sweet, spicy pulled chicken; the traditional street-side staple of marinated, grilled pork known as the al pastor; and a vegan option of pumpkin and sweet potato jerky – that even meat-eaters will be coming back for. Owner Nick White wanted to recreate the noon scenes he observed on his travels in Mexico. "I've got really strong memories from Mexico City," he says in a press release, "of suited up business men and women crowding around their favourite taco stands at lunchtime, hoeing into full plates of tacos. I want to bring that vibe to Kent Street."

All the tacos are gluten-free and are served alongside your choice of three homemade salsas, which range from mild to "face-melting". Seating on premises is currently limited – but there's nothing stopping you from grabbing a taco or three and tucking in while they're fresh, standing around the laneway or open courtyard. Since I Left You will, of course, be following the government guidelines on capacity restrictions for hospitality venues and will be enforcing physical distancing in all of its spaces.

Head in from Friday, July 31, for a little taste of Mexico City in our very own CBD.





Time Out’s Love Local campaign is supporting local food, drink and culture businesses in Sydney. Find out how you can help save the places that make our city great.

Share the story