This massive inflatable obstacle course is coming back to Sydney

If rampaging through obstacles for six straight hours of physical challenges and rubber burns sounds like your kind of fun, head to Sydney Olympic Park next month. The grassy expanse at Blaxland Riverside Park is being taken over by Tuff Nuttez: a 270-metre inflatable obstacle course that sugar-mad kids and stressed-out office workers can get a kick out of conquering from July 6-14.

This wild ride landed in Centennial Parklands earlier in the year, so if you’ve got a score to settle on the course, now’s your time. Once again, you’ll face 30 different obstacles, from doughnut runs to slides, wall climbs and rope swings. Your $35 ticket provides unlimited runs from 9am-3pm, so you can work on that PB or focus on beating your mates.

The pop-up is running during the school holidays, so if you’ve got little berserkers who need to burn some energy, this jumping-castle-meets-jungle-gym race is a great way to get them moving. Kids under five will need a cool adult to bounce along beside them.

