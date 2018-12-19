School holidays in Sydney
Looking for ideas to coax the kids out the front door? We've found the best children's theatre shows, workshops, outdoor activities, festivals and museum exhibitions during the summer school holidays. So get them away from screens and into adventure mode.
Then, if you need a family meal without any fuss, check out the best family-friendly cafés and best kid-friendly restaurants in Sydney. Or, get the whole gang out into the sun and set up for lunch at these 20 picturesque picnic spots around Sydney.
Keep them active at workshops and festivals
The Howling
Some little weirdos are just naturally into the macabre, and prefer The Shinning over High School Musical. Quit them nagging you to watch the more blood-curdling horror movies by sending your kids to a workshop where they can create their own horror films.
So Frenchy So Chic
While French wine and garden dining might immediately entice Sydney’s Francophiles to this annual Parisian summer party, the music at this year’s So Frenchy So Chic will really bowl them over with a completely lady-powered line-up. And it's family-friendly, with kids activities and free entry for those under 12.
Craft Wars
This full day workshop lets little padawan learners harness their craft abilities to create some stellar Star Wars projects. Armed with thermoplastics, cutter printers, articulated joints and mechanisms, they’ll create their own Star Wars character to take home.
Christmas Wonderland
Sydney Showgrounds is getting a frosty festive makeover when Christmas Wonderland sets up from December 15-24. The Christmas carnival will bring real falling snow, unlimited ice skating, winter tube slides and photos with the big red man himself.
Future Vet Kids Camp
This five-day holiday workshop gives kids a behind-the-scenes look into the world of veterinary science and animal care. There’s three individually tailored age categories that'll provide a mix of hands-on learning, vet and farm tours, and interaction with animals.
Gross and Gory
Children have a certain fascination with sticky substances and the messy parts of life. This half day holiday workshop gives them the opportunity to get as gross as possible in the name of science.
The Chatswood Family Festival
There’s sure to be an activity or show to keep your little’uns smiling throughout the holiday break. Seek out art classes for creative types, a course in coding for soon-to-be tech geniuses, a silent disco for groovy families and a fabulous program of theatre, film and circus performances.
The Australian Wildlife Show
The kids will get to meet and learn about native species, grab a snap with their favourite animal, and then play on the Wild Play Garden afterwards. It's perfect for mini zoologists aged 4-10.
LittleBits Droid Inventor
The fictional galaxies of Star Wars have been igniting imaginations for decades, and kids are becoming more excited about robotics than ever. In this full day workshop, they can learn how to create their own mini Star Wars bots, from your R2D2 types to a more classical C3P0 friend.
How Cities Work
[Sponsored] If your little roadrunners have a fascination with the concrete jungle, you can blow their minds with urban design facts at How Cities Work. This exhibition will showcase the city's green spaces and the secret underground world of sewers in the belly of the city.
Take the kids to a show
Ickypedia
The Listies have garnered quite the reputation for being every parents favourite kids’ entertainer. In their latest show, Ickypedia, expect a stage full of slapstick comedy, improvised chaos, giant inflatable snot monsters, toilet roll cannons, and bin juice bubbles on stage.
A Ghost in My Suitcase
Based on Gabrielle Wang’s award-winning novel, A Ghost in My Suitcase follows 12 year old Celeste who’s travelling from Australia to her family’s ancestral homeland in Shanghai to scatter her late mother’s ashes. Here, Celeste reconnects with her family and her cultural heritage.
The 91-Storey Treehouse
At this live storytelling event, Andy Griffiths’ and Terry Denton’s best-selling book, The 91-Storey Treehouse, will come to life with another 13 wacky levels added to the funny structure in the internationally renowned Treehouse children's book series.
Little Darlings Night Owls Kids Film Festival
Free outdoor movies return in January as the Little Darling Night Owls Kids Film Festival sets up roost on Darling Quarter’s Village Green for another year. There'll be 17 nights of free movies and live entertainment out on the green, with plenty of eateries close by for grabbing dinner.
Wolfgang’s Magical Musical Circus
Meet Wolfgang Mozart: a man with dexterous moves, a daredevil’s spirit and a musical talent beyond your average circus performer. In this lively kids' performance the artistry of Mozart will become more than music on the stage of the Sydney Opera House.
Storytime Ballet: Coppélia
This comic ballet isn’t traditionally performed for crowds of tutu-clad children, but this rendition of Coppélia will delight kids aged three and up. The recital runs for just under one hour, with magic tricks, colourful costumes, toys and friendly narration.
The King and Queen of Green
The King and Queen of Green explores the topic of landfill, and you can help reduce unnecessary waste through composting, recycling and worm farms. The 45-minute show will entertain kids aged 4-10, and they’re encouraged to dress up.
Deadly 60 Down Under
Naturalist and television presenter Steve Backshall will bring his adventure and wildlife series Deadly 60 back to Australian audiences for a live performance, sharing footage from his recent Aussie adventure of death defying experiences in the Australian outback and bush.
The Jungle Book: The Next Chapter
If the bare necessities made you forget about your worries and your strife as a littlun, take your own brood of kidlets to the next exciting step in Mowgli and Baloo’s jungle adventures. This new production follows the whole gang reunited several years after Mowgli has left the jungle.
Family Films at Event Cinemas
Give everyone a few well-earned hours off from all the summer madness and organise a family movie day these school holidays. Event and BCC Cinemas are offering extra bang for your entertainment buck, with free kids’ art and craft activities set up around Sydney's big screens.
Explore treasures at a museum
Rise of the Tarongasaurs
Ten life-size animatronic dinosaurs will join the herd at Taronga Zoo until February 3 on the Dino Trail. The whole family will get a thrill searching for the monstrous Tyrannosaurus Rex, the feisty Raptor, and the spitting Dilophosaurus. There’ll also be dinosaur talks presented twice a day and a dig for fossils running during the program.
Whales Wednesday
This summer is an ideal time for you and your little zoologist children see the epic Whales | Tohorā exhibition. Every Wednesday you’ll get to bring a friend (or kidlet) along to the exhibit free of charge when you purchase one ticket either online or at the museum and whisper the code ‘Whales Wednesday.’
Brickman Cities powered by Lego City
This enormous set of sculptures created by the lord of Lego, Ryan McNaught, showcases the architectural history of five great cities: Dubai, London, New York, Tokyo and yep, you guessed it, Sydney. The interactive element comes in when you look to the future.
James Cameron – Challenging the Deep
Film director James Cameron is best known for his blockbusters Titanic and Avatar, but he’s also an avid deep sea explorer. Kids can explore his underwater worlds and get a behind-the-scenes look at Cameron's cinematic masterpieces.
They'll be busy while you enjoy a beer
The best kid-friendly pubs in Sydney
Rock climbing, giant Scrabble, flying foxes – there are pubs in Sydney that have amazing facilities for kids.