School holidays in Sydney

Looking for ideas to coax the kids out the front door? We've found the best children's theatre shows, workshops, outdoor activities, festivals and museum exhibitions during the summer school holidays. So get them away from screens and into adventure mode.

Then, if you need a family meal without any fuss, check out the best family-friendly cafés and best kid-friendly restaurants in Sydney. Or, get the whole gang out into the sun and set up for lunch at these 20 picturesque picnic spots around Sydney.