School holidays in Sydney

Find our picks of the best activities for kids these summer school holidays
Kids play dress up at the Opera House's Junior Adventure
Photograph: Ken Leanfore
By Olivia Gee |
Advertising

Looking for ideas to coax the kids out the front door? We've found the best children's theatre shows, workshops, outdoor activities, festivals and museum exhibitions during the summer school holidays. So get them away from screens and into adventure mode.

Then, if you need a family meal without any fuss, check out the best family-friendly cafés and best kid-friendly restaurants in Sydney. Or, get the whole gang out into the sun and set up for lunch at these 20 picturesque picnic spots around Sydney.

Keep them active at workshops and festivals

Two people dressed in horror make-up.
Photograph: Supplied
Kids, Active events

The Howling

icon-location-pin Soundworks Studios, Marrickville
icon-calendar

Some little weirdos are just naturally into the macabre, and prefer The Shinning over High School Musical. Quit them nagging you to watch the more blood-curdling horror movies by sending your kids to a workshop where they can create their own horror films.

Read more
Buy
Woman walks through a crowd with a glass of bubbles.
Photograph: Karl Schwerdtfeger
Things to do, Fairs and festivals

So Frenchy So Chic

icon-location-pin Federal Park, Annandale
icon-calendar

While French wine and garden dining might immediately entice Sydney’s Francophiles to this annual Parisian summer party, the music at this year’s So Frenchy So Chic will really bowl them over with a completely lady-powered line-up. And it's family-friendly, with kids activities and free entry for those under 12.

Read more
Buy
Advertising
Kids doing craft.
Photograph: Ryan Hernandez
Kids, Exhibitions

Craft Wars

icon-location-pin Powerhouse Museum, Ultimo
icon-calendar

This full day workshop lets little padawan learners harness their craft abilities to create some stellar Star Wars projects. Armed with thermoplastics, cutter printers, articulated joints and mechanisms, they’ll create their own Star Wars character to take home.

Read more
Buy
Kids posing with Santa.
Photograph: Supplied
Kids, Fairs and festivals

Christmas Wonderland

icon-location-pin Sydney Showground, Sydney Olympic Park
icon-calendar

Sydney Showgrounds is getting a frosty festive makeover when Christmas Wonderland sets up from December 15-24. The Christmas carnival will bring real falling snow, unlimited ice skating, winter tube slides and photos with the big red man himself. 

Read more
Buy
Advertising
Kids at vet camp
Photograph: Supplied
Kids

Future Vet Kids Camp

icon-location-pin Waverley College, Waverley
icon-calendar

This five-day holiday workshop gives kids a behind-the-scenes look into the world of veterinary science and animal care. There’s three individually tailored age categories that'll provide a mix of hands-on learning, vet and farm tours, and interaction with animals. 

Read more
Buy
Boy puts hand in green goo.
Photograph: Supplied
Kids, Active events

Gross and Gory

icon-location-pin Centennial Park, Centennial Park
icon-calendar

Children have a certain fascination with sticky substances and the messy parts of life. This half day holiday workshop gives them the opportunity to get as gross as possible in the name of science. 

Read more
Buy
Advertising
Circus performer spins plate for a child.
Photograph: Supplied
Kids, Fairs and festivals

The Chatswood Family Festival

icon-location-pin The Concourse, Chatswood
icon-calendar

There’s sure to be an activity or show to keep your little’uns smiling throughout the holiday break. Seek out art classes for creative types, a course in coding for soon-to-be tech geniuses, a silent disco for groovy families and a fabulous program of theatre, film and circus performances.

Read more
Kids pat a snake.
Photograph: Supplied
Kids, Active events

The Australian Wildlife Show

icon-location-pin Centennial Park, Centennial Park
icon-calendar

The kids will get to meet and learn about native species, grab a snap with their favourite animal, and then play on the Wild Play Garden afterwards. It's perfect for mini zoologists aged 4-10.

Read more
Buy
Advertising
Kids building a robot.
Photograph: Ryan Hernandez
Kids, Exhibitions

LittleBits Droid Inventor

icon-location-pin Powerhouse Museum, Ultimo
icon-calendar

The fictional galaxies of Star Wars have been igniting imaginations for decades, and kids are becoming more excited about robotics than ever. In this full day workshop, they can learn how to create their own mini Star Wars bots, from your R2D2 types to a more classical C3P0 friend. 

Read more
Buy
Kids play with building cut-outs.
Photograph: Supplied
Kids, Exhibitions

How Cities Work

icon-location-pin Museum of Sydney, Sydney
icon-calendar

[Sponsored] If your little roadrunners have a fascination with the concrete jungle, you can blow their minds with urban design facts at How Cities Work. This exhibition will showcase the city's green spaces and the secret underground world of sewers in the belly of the city.

Read more
Buy
Show more

Take the kids to a show

One man pours green slime on another.
Photograph: Supplied
Kids

Ickypedia

icon-location-pin Lend Lease Darling Quarter Theatre, Sydney
icon-calendar

The Listies have garnered quite the reputation for being every parents favourite kids’ entertainer. In their latest show, Ickypedia, expect a stage full of slapstick comedy, improvised chaos, giant inflatable snot monsters, toilet roll cannons, and bin juice bubbles on stage.

Read more
Buy
Actors using a boat on stage.
Photograph: Supplied
Kids, Music events

A Ghost in My Suitcase

icon-location-pin Sydney Opera House, Sydney
icon-calendar

Based on Gabrielle Wang’s award-winning novel, A Ghost in My Suitcase follows 12 year old Celeste who’s travelling from Australia to her family’s ancestral homeland in Shanghai to scatter her late mother’s ashes. Here, Celeste reconnects with her family and her cultural heritage. 

Read more
Buy
Advertising
Two men perform kids show on stage.
Photograph: Supplied
Kids, Book events

The 91-Storey Treehouse

icon-location-pin Sydney Opera House, Sydney
icon-calendar

At this live storytelling event, Andy Griffiths’ and Terry Denton’s best-selling book, The 91-Storey Treehouse, will come to life with another 13 wacky levels added to the funny structure in the internationally renowned Treehouse children's book series.

Read more
Buy
Families enjoy a film outside at the Village Green
Photograph: Supplied
Kids, Fairs and festivals

Little Darlings Night Owls Kids Film Festival

icon-location-pin Darling Quarter, Haymarket
icon-calendar

Free outdoor movies return in January as the Little Darling Night Owls Kids Film Festival sets up roost on Darling Quarter’s Village Green for another year. There'll be 17 nights of free movies and live entertainment out on the green, with plenty of eateries close by for grabbing dinner. 

Read more
Advertising
Man rides a unicycle dressed as Mozart.
Photograph: Supplied
Kids, Music events

Wolfgang’s Magical Musical Circus

icon-location-pin Sydney Opera House, Sydney
icon-calendar

Meet Wolfgang Mozart: a man with dexterous moves, a daredevil’s spirit and a musical talent beyond your average circus performer. In this lively kids' performance the artistry of Mozart will become more than music on the stage of the Sydney Opera House. 

Read more
Buy
Man and young woman dance in colourful ballet costumes.
Photograph: Supplied
Kids

Storytime Ballet: Coppélia

icon-location-pin Multiple venues
icon-calendar

This comic ballet isn’t traditionally performed for crowds of tutu-clad children, but this rendition of Coppélia will delight kids aged three and up. The recital runs for just under one hour, with magic tricks, colourful costumes, toys and friendly narration.

Read more
Buy
Advertising
People dressed in green paint.
Photograph: Supplied
Kids, Play spaces

The King and Queen of Green

icon-location-pin Centennial Park Labyrinth, Centennial Park
icon-calendar

The King and Queen of Green explores the topic of landfill, and you can help reduce unnecessary waste through composting, recycling and worm farms. The 45-minute show will entertain kids aged 4-10, and they’re encouraged to dress up.

Read more
Buy
Steve Backshall with Reticulated python
Photograph: Supplied
Kids

Deadly 60 Down Under

icon-location-pin Sydney Opera House, Sydney
icon-calendar

Naturalist and television presenter Steve Backshall will bring his adventure and wildlife series Deadly 60 back to Australian audiences for a live performance, sharing footage from his recent Aussie adventure of death defying experiences in the Australian outback and bush.

Read more
Buy
Advertising
Characters in costumer.
Photograph: Supplied
Kids, Music events

The Jungle Book: The Next Chapter

icon-location-pin Vaucluse House, Vaucluse
icon-calendar

If the bare necessities made you forget about your worries and your strife as a littlun, take your own brood of kidlets to the next exciting step in Mowgli and Baloo’s jungle adventures. This new production follows the whole gang reunited several years after Mowgli has left the jungle. 

Read more
Buy
Kids do craft at the cinema.
Photograph: Jared Vethaak
Kids, Active events

Family Films at Event Cinemas

icon-location-pin Around Sydney, Sydney
icon-calendar

Give everyone a few well-earned hours off from all the summer madness and organise a family movie day these school holidays. Event and BCC Cinemas are offering extra bang for your entertainment buck, with free kids’ art and craft activities set up around Sydney's big screens. 

Read more

Explore treasures at a museum

Kids at the Taronga Zoo Dinosaur exhibit.
Photograph: Supplied
Kids, Active events

Rise of the Tarongasaurs

icon-location-pin Taronga Zoo, Mosman
icon-calendar

Ten life-size animatronic dinosaurs will join the herd at Taronga Zoo until February 3 on the Dino Trail. The whole family will get a thrill searching for the monstrous Tyrannosaurus Rex, the feisty Raptor, and the spitting Dilophosaurus. There’ll also be dinosaur talks presented twice a day and a dig for fossils running during the program.

Read more
Buy
Kids in Whales | Tohorā exhibition.
Photograph: Nick Langley
Kids, Exhibitions

Whales Wednesday

icon-location-pin Australian Museum, Darlinghurst
icon-calendar

This summer is an ideal time for you and your little zoologist children see the epic Whales | Tohorā exhibition. Every Wednesday you’ll get to bring a friend (or kidlet) along to the exhibit free of charge when you purchase one ticket either online or at the museum and whisper the code ‘Whales Wednesday.’ 

Read more
Buy
Advertising
Lego structure of the Sydney Harbour Bridge being built
Photograph: Sanjeev Singh
Things to do, Exhibitions

Brickman Cities powered by Lego City

icon-location-pin The Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park
icon-calendar

This enormous set of sculptures created by the lord of Lego, Ryan McNaught, showcases the architectural history of five great cities: Dubai, London, New York, Tokyo and yep, you guessed it, Sydney. The interactive element comes in when you look to the future.

Read more
Buy
James Cameron at Challenging the Deep
Museums, Science

James Cameron – Challenging the Deep

icon-location-pin Australian National Maritime Museum, Darling Harbour
icon-calendar

Film director James Cameron is best known for his blockbusters Titanic and Avatar, but he’s also an avid deep sea explorer. Kids can explore his underwater worlds and get a behind-the-scenes look at Cameron's cinematic masterpieces.

Read more
Buy

They'll be busy while you enjoy a beer

Advertising
View on Map
Expand Map