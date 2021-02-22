SydneyChange city
Sashimi platter
Photograph: Supplied/Sokyo

This might be Sydney's most OTT sashimi platter

The Star's Sokyo is plating up a $628 dish featuring lobster sashimi and caviar aplenty

By
Divya Venkataraman
If you're feeling like Japanese cuisine that's a little more luxe than plastic-wrapped California rolls from the neighbourhood sushi counter, executive chef Chase Kojima's luxe take on a sashimi platter might tickle your fancy. 

At the Star's swish Japanese eatery Sokyo, the new, limited-edition sashimi platter is truly fit for the gods: it's laid out not only with freshly caught fish, but also lobster sashimi (it's a sweeter, softer version of regular fish sashimi), as well as fat dollops of caviar, uni, bluefin toro, or tuna belly, and sweet scampi, all served over chilled ice in a silver chalice-style platter. "Nothing says abundance and prosperity quite like an extravagant sashimi platter,” says Kojima. 

You can get your hands on this gloriously colourful, flavour-bomb of a platter until February 28. Each platter is $628, and you can get it at Sokyo.

