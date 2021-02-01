Sydney


A plate of Egyptian street food.
Photograph: Jack Ailwood

The best places to eat in Sydney's Inner West

Where to find the best eats in Newtown, Enmore, Marrickville, Ashfield, Stanmore, Lewisham, Petersham, Dulwich Hill, Balmain, Leichhardt, Rozelle, Lilyfield, Camperdown, Campsie, Erskineville, Five Dock and Annandale

Written by
Time Out editors
Sydney's Inner Western suburbs have a well-earned reputation as the boho bloc of the city, with arty enclaves in places like Balmain, Marrickville and the rainbow streets of Newtown, where Sydney's counterculture communities still thrive in spite of soaring property prices. And with those creative energies comes a whole plethora of good eats to fuel the community spirits of the Inner West. Workday lunches could be anything from Egyptian street food to dumplings, tamales or banh mi, and when you don't feel like cooking dinner, there's pretty much no corner of the globe or price point not catered to. Want to eat on one of the city's most respected fine diners? Sixpenny is hiding in the residential streets of Stanmore. New world pizza? Hit Bella Brutta in Newtown. Nigerian, Pakistani, or Mexican? Got them all. And if it's the first meal of the day that concerns you, we've got top-tier coffee to spare and avo toast enough to finance a first home owner's grant. If you're hungry in this 'hood, these are the best places to fill your tank.

Jump to a section:

Restaurants in the Inner West

Café Paci
Photograph: Leigh Griffiths

Café Paci

  • Restaurants
  • European
  • Newtown
  • price 2 of 4

Finnish chef Pasi Petänen's permanent reboot on King Street in Newtown is our pick for dinner out. It's the full package: service, drinks, fitout, and a menu that is at once creative and cheekily nostalgic (we see you, steak Diane).

Read more
Rising Sun Workshop
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Rising Sun Workshop

  • Restaurants
  • Newtown

The only place in town doing a breakfast ramen – a beautiful big bowl of rich, fatty broth made from an infusion of buttered toast, topped with stretchy, firm noodles made exclusively for Rising Sun Workshop to their own recipe. The whole lot is topped with a just-set onsen egg, shards of crisp bacon and a charred tomato.

Read more
Fich at Petersham
Photograph: Cassandra Hannagan

Fich at Petersham

  • Restaurants
  • Seafood
  • Petersham

Fich at Petersham is definitely nicer than your average suburban fish and chip shop. It’s split in two – on one side you’ve got a counter for ordering takeaway. Over the divide is a clean, white dining room where the menu goes well beyond batter and potato.

Read more
Rosso Pomodoro
Photographer: Anna Kucera

Rosso Pomodoro

  • Restaurants
  • Balmain

They’ve got some pretty strict rules here. Try ordering a ham-and-pineapple or a half-and-half and you’ll be laughed out of Balmain.  The pizza bases here are charred and bubbly, the toppings are strictly traditional.

Read more
Faheem Fast Food
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Faheem Fast Food

  • Restaurants
  • Enmore
  • price 1 of 4

Faheem is one of Sydney's best curry joints. Fast, fun and incredibly cheap, FFF gets an AAA for value, but don't come for the décor or flattering lighting. Faheem's commands maximum respect for minimum bucks, and they don't tone down the spice for tender palates.

Read more
Jasmin1 Leichardt

Jasmin1 Leichardt

  • Restaurants
  • Leichhardt
  • price 1 of 4

The Inner West branch of this famous Sydney eatery serving falafels, smooth hummus, fatoush salad, outstanding baba ganoush, and little missiles of spiced sausage.

Read more
Little Lagos
Photograph: Supplied/Little Lago

Little Lagos

  • Restaurants
  • Nigerian
  • Enmore
  • price 1 of 4

The crowd at this Nigerian restaurant is about 50-50 West African customers desperate for a taste of home, and curious diners. “People are bringing their grandmothers and saying ‘Grandma, you’ve got to try Nigerian food'," says owner Adetokunboh Adeniyi.

Read more
Frango's Petersham

Frango's Petersham

  • Shopping
  • Petersham
  • price 1 of 4

Giant hot pits of coal, huge braziers, iron cages filled with meat and queues out the door for the frango de churrasco (aka barbecued chook) are what you’ll find here.

Read more
VN Street Food
Photograph: Katje Ford

VN Street Food

  • Restaurants
  • Vietnamese
  • Marrickville
  • price 1 of 4

Nope, your fellow diners aren’t taking a test – they are customising their Vietnamese meal boxes on cleverly designed wipeable menus. Choose your preferred rice, main, vegetable, salad and soup and it’ll all get assembled in a lacquered bento box for one.

Read more
Banh Cuon Ba Oanh
Photograph: Helen Yee

Banh Cuon Ba Oanh

  • Restaurants
  • Vietnamese
  • Marrickville
  • price 1 of 4

Never had banh cuon? You need to. These silky rice noodle rolls are a traditional Vietnamese breakfast staple. Banh Cuon Ba Oanh is about as close as Sydneysiders can get to the real deal. That includes a tiny kitchen cloaked in clouds of steam and squishy tables with ankle-high stools (no joke).

Read more
Bar Italia

Bar Italia

  • Restaurants
  • Leichhardt

You can eat here for cheap, there's excellent gelati for dessert, and if you've taken a punt on a date you're not sure about, it's loud enough to hide the awkward silences. Bar Italia is one of the busiest places to eat in Leichhardt for those after some casual, red-sauce action.

Read more
Cafes in the Inner West

One Another
Photograph: Katje Ford

One Another

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Newtown
  • price 2 of 4

In a city full of cafés that sacrifice substance for style, all too ready for their Instagram close-up, One Another is the real thing: that elusive, earnest, #nofilter neighbourhood spot that just nails it.

https://d32dbz94xv1iru.cloudfront.net/customer_photos/e4770520-ae38-4263-9401-f1d54bea8264.jpg
Read more
Kurumac
Photograph: Leigh Griffiths

Kurumac

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Marrickville
  • price 2 of 4

The primarily all-day menu remixes home-cooked Japanese dishes with quiet sophistication that’s still approachable. Green tea soba and tempura? Salmon congee? Nigiri? It's all amazing.

Read more
Happyfield
Photograph: Supplied

Happyfield

  • Restaurants
  • American
  • Haberfield

The best thing about this sunshine yellow café in Haberfield is a menu of sides that’s as long as the mains. You can mix and match streaky bacon, salmon, mushrooms, a tip top house-made baked beans, hash brown or even a single golden pancake.

 

Read more
Jin Weigu Food
Photograph: Cassandra Hannagan

Jin Weigu Food

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Campsie
  • price 1 of 4

Jin Weigu in Campsie where they’re doing powerhouse breakfasts, Northern Chinese-style. Here, as in Beijing or Tianjin, the only way to start the day is with a meal that’s hot, hearty, thick, and filling. No one was off battling the Mongolians on juices and bliss balls.

Read more
Excelsior Jones
Photograph: Daniel Boud

Excelsior Jones

  • Restaurants
  • Ashfield

It's been nearly four years since ordered the pork hash breakfast. That dish was a revelation and it's still the hot ticket item. And the crowds are still packing out this corner café on a weekend.

Read more
Cherry Moon General Store
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Cherry Moon General Store

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Annandale
  • price 2 of 4

The open kitchen is busy putting together breakfast toast and granola, with smoked butter croissants, filled-to-bursting sandwiches and sausage rolls, daily pizza and focaccia, plus sweets so enticing they look stolen from a British story book.

Read more
Ona Coffee
Photograph: Cassandra Hannagan

Ona Coffee

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Marrickville
  • price 1 of 4

Yes, this is a temple to coffee, but the experience isn’t complete without a toastie. Sometimes it’s a bacon toastie, or ham, or garlic mushrooms, with pickled green tomatoes – the sharpness of the pickle balances the melted gruyère.

Read more
Small Talk Coffee and Snacks
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Small Talk Coffee and Snacks

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Dulwich Hill
  • price 1 of 4

Small Talk Coffee is a local pit stop for flat whites, filter coffees and focaccias, fluffy slabs of high GI bread, complete with an oven-blistered crust and a sprinkle of salt. It’s like a big, warm pillow and all savoury dishes from the eight-dish menu are served in, with, or atop it.

Read more
Matinee Coffee
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Matinee Coffee

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Marrickville

Attempt to procure breakfast here on a weekend and you may be met with queues, but a midweek repast is a stroll-in-and-kick-back affair, where you need to decide if you feel like lunch for breakfast or breakfast for lunch. The all-day menu hops blithely from pork cassoulet to Belgian waffles in the very next line item.

Read more
Sweet Belem
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Sweet Belem

  • Restaurants
  • Petersham

You might just pop in for a blue and white tube of fresh custard tarts, but a display case of cakes and fresh creme caramels in a sea of caramel might convince you to have a seat and order coffee too.

Read more
Fleetwood Macchiato
Credit: Rachel Murdolo

Fleetwood Macchiato

  • Restaurants
  • Erskineville

The Fleetwood team bring their A-game on the food front. Sure, it all fits easily into categories like baguettes, soup, salads, eggs and toast – but like Darryl Kerrigan famously said, "it’s what you do with it".

Read more
Black Star Pastry Newtown
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Black Star Pastry Newtown

  • Restaurants
  • Newtown
  • price 1 of 4

One of the country's most famous bakeries (thanks to a certain Instagram-friendly watermelon cake) is never without company queueing for their top-tier pies, quiches, cakes and properly melty ham and cheese croissant.

Read more
West Juliett
Photograph: Anna Kucera

West Juliett

  • Restaurants
  • Marrickville

This sunny corner spot on Llewellyn Street is where to go for huge plates of golden scrambled eggs, which is how you justify the fact you're really here for the chococlate chip sea salt cookie afterwards.

Read more
Saga
Photograph: Yael Stempler

Saga

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Enmore
  • price 1 of 4

For someone as adept at cakes, Andy Bowdy also knows his way around an impressive sandwich, which is why his lunch menu at Saga is worth a trip when hunger strikes.

Read more
The Tiny Giant
Photograph: Anna Kucera

The Tiny Giant

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Petersham

You’ll see it stationed on every other table, and all over Instagram. And there are good reasons why the brioche piled with fruit, flowers and hot-pink fairy floss is the pin-up-pretty number that everyone wants to order at this Petersham café.

Read more
Pubs in the Inner West

Public House Petersham
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Public House Petersham

  • Bars
  • Pubs
  • Petersham
  • price 1 of 4

This local isn't rewriting the book, it’s just doing pub things better than most. Want craft beer? It’s on tap. The venue is also dog friendly (and cat friendly, for that matter). The ham-and-pineapple pizza on the kids’ menu comes out of the same woodfire oven as the Margherita for the adults.

Read more
The Welcome Hotel
Photograph: Anna Kucera

The Welcome Hotel

  • Bars
  • Craft beer
  • Rozelle

This great pub manages to strike an easy balance between being a familiar, cosy watering hole and raising the bar where it counts – the food and drink – and at the Welcome a degree of extra care has been given to the menus.

Read more
Courthouse Hotel
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Courthouse Hotel

  • Bars
  • Pubs
  • Newtown
  • price 1 of 4

The beautiful thing about this old boozer is that it’s a pub designed to facilitate a good time on your terms. They’ve even got two separate outdoor areas so that smokers and diners can both enjoy the sunshine, and they let you bring your dog (on a lead) or kid (no lead required, probably).

Read more
The Henson
Photograph: Anna Kucera

The Henson

  • Bars
  • Marrickville

The most famously family-friendly pub in the Inner West is also a destination thanks to it's bistro menu that applies café sensibilities to a classic counter meal menu.

Read more
The Imperial Hotel
Photograph: Supplied

The Imperial Hotel

  • Bars
  • Erskineville
  • price 1 of 4

This famous queer-friendly hotel now boasts a pub bistro with a veggie-heavy menu – there’s vegan ceviche made from coconut and cauliflower and broccoli "wings" with ranch dressing – though steaks and roast pork also feature.

Read more
The Duke of Enmore
Photograph: Supplied

The Duke of Enmore

  • Bars
  • Enmore
  • price 1 of 4

They keep it simple at the redux pub. There are tasty snacks like deep-fried bunched of enoki mushrooms or creamy orbs of burrata, and then you can choose if you're in the mood for steak, or 'expensive steak'.

Read more
The Golden Barley Hotel
Photograph: Daniel Boud

The Golden Barley Hotel

  • Bars
  • Marrickville
  • price 1 of 4

The spacious, low-lit bistro is where the Golden has had the most work done. It’s a seriously family-friendly joint, with cheap kids' meals and activity packs. For fully grown appetites the serves are big, and if you choose your night, also very affordable.

Read more
The Vic
Oscar Colman

The Vic

  • Bars
  • Marrickville

Prime real estate at the Vic is out the back on the huge, covered wooden deck with a shady tree at one end and a fire pit for the odd spit-roast lamb at the other. This is where to eat your burger and kick back.

Read more
Forest Lodge Hotel

Forest Lodge Hotel

  • Bars
  • Forest Lodge

The Forest Lodge is a diamond in the rough. From the outside this brown brick local doesn’t look like much, but inside there’s a decent feed, plenty of space, a warm welcome and a surprisingly excellent craft beer collection.

Read more
